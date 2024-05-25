WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Live Stream & Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul
The WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE will take place today, and you can catch a live stream of the countdown show.
Before the Undisputed WWE Championship match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul and the King and Queen of the finals commence, there is a key title match that fans will get to see for free. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will put their gold at stake against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the pre-show.
LeRae and Hartwell received the title shot after mocking Belair for her loss to Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring semifinals on Friday Night SmackDown. Cargill scared off LeRae and Hartwell before seeing SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who made the match official.
WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 PREDICTIONS: WHO WILL BE CROWNED IN JEDDAH?
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Results & Live Stream
The countdown show will begin at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch the live stream below:
We will also be bringing you live coverage throughout the day with WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 results. In the finals of the KOTR, GUNTHER will collide with Randy Orton. The QOTR finals will feature Nia Jax going one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria.
There is the aforementioned Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, but that's not the only title match on the PLE portion of the card. Becky Lynch will put her Women's World Championship at stake against Liv Morgan. We'll also get to see a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, as Sami Zayn defends against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will begin coverage of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 when the Women's Tag Team Championship match starts. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Results
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
Candice went for a move off the second rope, but Bianca cut her off. Belair went for a Gorilla Press Slam, but her injured knee gave out.
Jade got the hot tag and nailed Candice with a Spinebuster. She hit corner splashes on both LeRae and Indi before planting Hartwell with a sitout powerbomb before Candice broke up the pin.
Belair and Jade hit a DDT into a wheelbarrow suplex combination on LeRae for the win.
Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan - for the Women's World Championship
The action quickly spilled outside and Becky sent Liv's head into the steel steps and the barricade. Liv drove Becky into the ring apron. Lynch went for her middle rope leg drop, but she was dragged down to the mat by Liv.
Becky and Liv hit simultaneous clotheslines. Lynch climbed the top turnbuckle, but she was cut off. Becky shoved Liv off and landed a missile dropkick for a two-count. Liv used the middle rope for momentum and hit a Codebreaker for a near fall.
Becky locked in an armbar, but Morgan reversed into a Rings of Saturn. Becky turned over for a pin attempt, but Morgan kept the submission on. Becky then rolled over for the Dis-Arm-Her, but Dominik Mysterio appeared and this distracted Becky.
Liv countered the Manhandle Slam into the Codebreaker for a close two-count. Liv went up the top turnbuckle, but Becky met her there for a superplex. Dom tossed a steel chair in the ring and distracted the referee. Liv nailed Becky with a DDT on the chair followed by Oblivion for the win.
Winner and NEW Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Reed used his power advantage early. He got Gable in a reverse DDT position and caught Sami in a Uranage and slammed him onto Gable. Sami hit a senton over the top rope onto Gable and Reed on the outside. Zayn hit a sunset flip on Reed from the turnbuckle for a two-count.
Reed went for a moonsault, but Zayn moved out of the way. Zayn hit a tornado DDT on Reed, but Gable got him in an Ankle Lock. Chad then locked in the submission on Reed before Sami got him in an Ankle Lock of his own. Sami hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Reed for a near fall.
Reed hit a suicide dive on Sami and Gable.
Otis hit a shoulder block on Reed, but he hesitated hitting Sami. Gable was irate and he shoved Otis before slapping him. Otis finally went for a running clothesline, but he accidentally hit Gable.
In the ring, Sami nailed the Helluva Kick on Reed for the win.
Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn
Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria - Queen of the Ring 2024 Finals
Jax used her power advantage early, but Lyra eventually hit a tornado DDT for a near fall. Nia hit a Samoan Drop. She went for the Annihilator, but Lyra cut her off and landed a double foot stomp. Lyra went up the top turnbuckle for a leg drop.
Lyra went for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Nia landed right on her for the Annihilator for the finish.
Winner and the 2024 Queen of the Ring: Nia Jax
Becky Lynch was backstage berating Dominik Mysterio. She then told Byron Saxton that she has a rematch
GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton - King of the Ring 2024 Finals
GUNTHER had Orton grounded early with an arm lock, but Orton turned the tide with his own arm hold. Orton had a side headlock on "The Ring General," but Gunther landed a chop on the break. He followed up with a second chop, and a third.
GUNTHER stunned Orton with a European Uppercut, but Orton dropped him with one of his own. GUNTHER went for a powerbomb, but Orton looked to counter with an RKO that was thwarted when Orton landed right on his surgically reparied back.
GUNTHER hit another chop, but Orton landed two clotheslines. He went for his trademark powerslam, but GUNTHER didn't take the bait. When Orton went down on the failed powerslam, "The Viper" landed on his injured knee.
GUNTHER charged in, but this time Orton hit the powerslam. He went for the draping DDT and he landed it. Orton looked for an RKO, but GUNTHER shoved him off and hit a scoop slam. He then hit a Frog Splash for a near fall.
A second spash attempt missed, and Orton hit the RKO. Orton was too hurt to make the pin, allowing GUNTHER to roll out of the ring.
On the outside, Orton hit two backdrops on the announce table. "The Ring General" sent Orton crashing into the ring apron. GUNTHER attempted a Powerbomb on the outside, but Orton reversed and sent him crashing to the announce table a third time.
GUNTHER locked in the Half Crab submission. Another RKO connected for Orton, but GUNTHER kicked out and got in a cradle pin for the win. Orton's injured knee was too painful for him to kick out.
Winner and 2024 King of the Ring: GUNTHER
Backstage, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was with Kayla Braxton to announce that Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle on June 15th in Glasgow, Scotland.
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Logan slammed Cody's arm down the mat after calling him a "b****." The two engaged in a shoving match before Rhodes popped Logan with a forearm. Cody went for a crossbody, but Logan did a split to avoid the move. He then threw Cody into the steps.
Paul landed some body punches to Rhodes in the corner. He then hit the Alley Op Powerbomb for a two-count.
Paul climbed the top turnbuckle, but Rhodes leaped up and hit an arm drag. Rhodes was selling a rib injury. With Logan on the ring apron, Rhodes landed the Disaster Kick. One of Logan's cronies gave Paul a Prime drink, but Rhodes hit him with it.
One of Paul's buddies handed him brass kuckles, and he used the weapon to hit Cody in the bad ribs while the referee was distracted. Paul argued with Michael Cole, which allowed Rhodes to hit a suicide dive.
Logan missed the slingshot clothesline and Rhodes nailed him with the Cody Cutter for a near fall. Logan stole Cody's finisher, Cross Rhodes, for a two-count.
Logan cleared the announce table and went for a Pedigree, but Rhodes fought back. Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter off the barricade onto the announce table. The referee was going to count Logan out, but Cody stopped him.
Rhodes then cleared the other announce table. Paul nailed Cody with a punch to the jaw. He then placed Cody on the announce table. Paul grabbed another Prime bottle and went up the top turnbuckle. He hit the Frog Splash right through the table.
Paul then hit the Frog Splash on Cody in the ring, but "The American Nightmare" kicked out.
Both Cody and Logan accidentally hit corner splashes on the referee. Rhodes hit the Vertebreaker, but the referee was down. Logan hit a low blow. He then pulled out the brass knuckles again, but the guest ring announcer held onto his leg, allowed Cody to hit Cross Rhodes three times for the finish.
Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes
HUGE UPDATE ON WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR'S CONTRACT STATUS AS EXPIRATION LOOMS
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.