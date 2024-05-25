WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Predictions: Who Will be Crowned in Jeddah?
It's prediction time for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE.
Marquee WWE superstars are currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the event. Friday Night SmackDown took place earlier today and is airing via tape delay in the United States. That means the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have been determined. In the semifinals it was Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga, and Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax.
If you are reading this before or during tonight's episode of SmackDown and you do not wish to be spoiled, then you should save this read until the broadcast is over wherever you live.
Otherwise, let's get to the picks.
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 FINALS REVEALED (SPOILERS)
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Predictions
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Rhodes and Paul didn't get physical on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but Cody did discover that Logan had spare brass knuckles on him despite handing the weapon to Michael Cole one day prior at a Kickoff event.
The buildup to this match had a bit of a confusing start with fans wondering if Paul's United States Championship would also be on the line. WWE made the right decision not having Paul's gold at stake. Rhodes having two belts would've been a bit much, and you can save the Grand Slam Champion storyline down the road.
I expect this one to be good, and perhaps even great. Cody Rhodes is a ring general, no offense to GUNTHER, and Paul's athleticism continues to impress inside the ring. With that said, there's no way Cody's title reign ends this soon. Mark down a second successful title defense for "The American Nightmare."
Prediction: Cody Rhodes
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan - for the Women's World Championship
Much has been made about the contract status of Becky Lynch. As of this writing, numerous reports suggest her WWE deal is expiring in a few days and she still hasn't signed a new deal. If I had to guess, I'd say Becky will be staying put in WWE, but she will end up taking time off.
It's clear that Liv is being positioned as the top female heel on the Monday Night Raw roster, with Rhea Ripley almost certainly returning as a babyface once she is cleared to perform. If Rhea is on track for a return at SummerSlam, then the only result here should be a title change.
Prediction: Liv Morgan
GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton - King of the Ring 2024 Finals
One day, GUNTHER will get his world championship opportunity and he will reign supreme when that day comes. I just don't think it'll be at SummerSlam this year. I'm actually of the belief that GUNTHER is the one to end Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign next year, perhaps even at SummerSlam 2025.
The biggest feud that Cody Rhodes can be a part of besides The Rock is with Randy Orton. The two have history together and a heel version of Randy Orton, at least for a feud with Cody, would certainly grab the attention of fans. That's why I'm picking Orton to defeat GUNTHER and become the 2024 King of the Ring. I think they will play heavily into Orton's storyline leg injury and even tease "The Viper" tapping out, but ultimately he hits the RKO for the win.
Prediction: Randy Orton
Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria - Queen of the Ring 2024 Finals
WWE has been making Lyra look strong right out the gate since she was drafted to Monday Night Raw from NXT. The strategy might pay off as Lyra could lose to Nia Jax and she will be just fine given she is a main roster "rookie." I expect plenty of near falls in this one to make fans think Lyra is going to win only for her to fall short in the end.
I think Nia Jax is your Queen of the Ring this year.
Prediction: Nia Jax
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed - for the Intercontinental Championship
I disagree with people who pound the table for all title matches to be singles matches. That's a boring mindset and sometimes you've got to switch things up. Not to mention, WWE thrives when it comes to triple threat and fatal four-way matches with high stakes.
Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed will all get to shine in this title match and I think it'll be the sleeper hit of the night. While it may not top GUNTHER vs. Orton, it could very well match it or come close, in my opinion. I'm also not expecting a title change here because I feel WWE is saving a title win for Gable when he gets to face Sami one-on-one again.
Prediction: Sami Zayn
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
NOTE: This match will be taking place on the King and Queen of the Ring Countdown Show.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell was set up when LeRae and Indi mocked Bianca for losing in the Queen of the Ring semifinals to Nia Jax. Cargill intervened and said she'd talk to Nick Aldis about how to handle the situation. We now have an extra title match on the pre-show.
This isn't a tough one to predict. Bianca and Jade are not losing their titles this weekend.
Prediction: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
