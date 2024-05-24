WWE SmackDown Results: King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Finals Revealed (Spoilers)
Spoilers for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown are now available.
While WWE SmackDown will air on FOX in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot, this evening's airing is a tape delay. That's because SmackDown was held inside Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia earlier today. The semifinals in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 have wrapped up.
We now know both of the matches in the finals.
AEW STAR MJF COULD RETURN SOONER THAN YOU THINK, FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024 IN PLAY?
WWE SmackDown Spoilers (May 24, 2024)
Nia Jax def. Bianca Belair - Queen of the Ring 2024 Semifinals
In the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament, Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair. Bianca's storyline knee injury played a role in Nia's win. Bianca was checked on by medical staff backstage when Tiffany Stratton called her a "loser." Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae added insult to injury before Jade Cargill intervened.
The Grayson Waller Effect with LA Knight ... and Carmelo Hayes?
The WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under were ready to introduce LA Knight as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect before Carmelo Hayes interrupted. Carmelo said he and A-Town Down Under should be working together. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller agreed that LA Knight "sucks" before they roasted Bobby Lashley. Carmelo also trashed Baron Corbin.
LA Knight made his way out and was attacked by Hayes and A-Town Down Under before The Street Profits evened the odds.
LA Knight and The Street Profits def. Carmelo Hayes and A-Town Down Under
LA Knight hit the BFT on Waller before tagging in Montez Ford, who hit a Frog Splash for the win.
Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton Teased?
As Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was walking backstage, he ran into Randy Orton. Rhodes wished Orton luck in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.
Cody Rhodes Calls Logan Paul's Bluff
Rhodes called out Paul, who had given his brass knuckles to Michael Cole during a kickoff event. Rhodes had a referee check Paul, who had spare brass knuckles. Rhodes said that while he looks at Paul as a wrestler, he won't be on his level until he stops taking shortcuts and wrestles full time.
Bayley def. Chelsea Green
Bayley pinned Chelsea with the Rose Plant. Piper Niven splashed Bayley after the match. The WWE Women's Champion fought back, but was laid out with a spinning side slam and numerous standing sentons.
AJ Styles Begs Nick Aldis for Another Undisputed WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles met with Nick Aldis in his office. He asked Aldis for one more chance at a world title. Aldis said that while he'd give AJ what he wants personally, he can't do it professionally. AJ said he doesn't have much time left in his career, and Aldis said he can't help Styles in that regard.
Randy Orton def. Tama Tonga - King of the Ring 2024 Semifinals
Solo Sikoa tried distracting Orton, but he was knocked off the ring apron. Orton kicked out of a pin attempt and hit the RKO on Tama Tonga for the win. Randy Orton will meet GUNTHER in the finals of the King of the Ring 2024 tournament.
After the match, Sikoa attacked Orton before Kevin Owens made his return and almost hit a Stunner on Solo.
HUGE UPDATE ON WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR'S CONTRACT STATUS AS EXPIRATION LOOMS
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.