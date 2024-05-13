WWE News: Major Update on Possible PLE Changes, UFC CEO Dana White Speaks on TKO Plan
A major update on potential changes to future WWE PLEs has surfaced, and the UFC could be playing a role with those changes.
Over the years, fans have witnessed WWE host more Saturday PLEs than ever before. It's a move that was made by WWE President Nick Khan, who knows all too well about the success of sporting events on Saturdays. It definitely helps fans better prepare in terms of travel knowing that they can leave the area on Sunday and return in time for work the following day.
It appears the day of WWE PLEs could be changing for certain occasions.
LA KNIGHT REACTS TO CRITICS OF NON-TELEVISED WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 MATCHES
WWE Possibly Changing Date and Time For Certain PLEs
Over the weekend following a St. Louis card, UFC CEO Dana White told media members that for events where TKO Group Holdings is on the scene for both UFC and WWE on the same weekend, WWE could be running the PLEs on Sunday. To be clear, this wouldn't mean every WWE PLE would switch to Sunday, but for TKO's tripleheaders, including Power Slap on Fridays, that could very well be the case.
In addition, PWInsider reports that WWE is considering changing the start time of domestic PLEs to 7 p.m. ET. Fans are already used to that time with events such as SummerSlam, but we could very well see it for all PLEs in the future. It would likely be a welcome change for fans, as the earlier start time allows for the shows to end at a decent enough hour, especially if certain events are moving to Sundays.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW: QUARTERFINALS IN KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.