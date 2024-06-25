WWE Legend Sika Anoaʻi of The Wild Samoans, Father of Roman Reigns, Passes Away
Tag team wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Sika Anoaʻi, has died at the age of 79.
Sika's nephew, Jahrus, revealed the news on Instagram and issued the following statement:
"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.
"He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika."
Sika's son is future WWE Hall of Famer Roman Reigns. He was also the father of the late Matt Anoaʻi, known as "Rosey" under the WWE banner.
Along with his brother, Afa, SIka Anoaʻi continued the Samoan dynasty in the wrestling business and helped shape the future of the industry. The Wild Samoans won WWE tag team gold three times. The two also made their presence felt in Mid-South Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, and many other territories.
Sika's final big appearance on the grand stage was back in 2020 when he officially crowned Roman Reigns as the "Tribal Chief." This led to a historic run for Reigns, and he's now one of the biggest stars of the modern era of wrestling.
Sika's contributions to the wrestling industry are undeniable, and we here at MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated send our condolences to the family of Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi.
