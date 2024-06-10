WWE Raw Results: Final Stop Before Clash at the Castle 2024, Is Ricochet Done?
The last episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 airs tonight, and we've got live results.
Liv Morgan will continue her revenge tour tonight, and that will likely involve continuing to make advances to Dominik Mysterio, while also getting involved in The Judgment Day's business. How will Dominik and the rest of his faction respond to Liv this week?
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will also face Otis tonight. Last week, Otis was duped into believing Zayn was the one who caused Maxxine Dupri and Tozawa to be knocked off the ring apron. Can Zayn knock some sense into the big man tonight?
WWE Raw Results - Clash at the Castle 2024 Go-Home Show
With WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 coming up on June 15th, the Monday Night Raw stars will be looking to make a solid impression tonight ahead of the PLE. Two of those stars are World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and his upcoming challenger Drew McIntyre. After being driven through the announce table by Priest last week, how will "The Scottish Warrior" respond?
A single's match that is sure to tear the house down this evening will be Bron Breakker taking on Ilja Dragunov. Bron has been looking to take out both Ricochet and Dragunov by any means necessary. Can Ilja tame the son of a dog-faced gremlin?
Speaking of Ricochet, reports have trickled in claiming the former Intercontinental and United States Champion will be wrapping up his time with WWE tonight. If that report is accurate, we could very well see Ricochet written off TV this evening.
Also on the docket will be a rematch that fans have been looking forward to between IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria. SKY was bounced from the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament thanks to Valkyria, and she hasn't forgotten about it. Last week, IYO attacked Lyra to set up this match.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live WWE Monday Night Raw results tonight. You can expect the updates to start trickling in at 8 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page to stay up to speed.
