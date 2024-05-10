WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes Speaks, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Matches
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming at you live and tonight's show will feature more King and Queen of the Ring 2024 matches.
The tournaments got started this past Monday on WWE Raw. We saw GUNTHER, Ilja Dragunov, and Jey Uso advance to the second round of the King of the Ring tourney. Fans also witnessed IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark move onto the next in the Queen of the Ring tournament.
Who will be joining them once WWE SmackDown concludes this evening?
WWE ALREADY EXPECTED TO BREAK RECORD WITH CLASH AT THE CASTLE 2024 TICKET PRICES
Before we get to the opening round matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments tonight, "The American Nightmare" asks, "what do you want to talk about?" Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the blue brand tonight. After a successful title defense in an instant classic against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash, what is on the mind of Cody?
Speaking of Styles, "The Phenomenal One" will be collide with old foe Randy Orton in a King of the Ring 2024 opening round match. Also set for the tournament will be Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits and The Pride taking on The Bloodline's Tama Tonga. Tama was expecting to share the ring with Bobby Lashley tonight, but an injury forced "The Almighty" out of the King of the Ring.
Plus, we'll also see Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes do battle in round one of the King of the Ring.
"The EST" Bianca Belair is in Queen of the Ring 2024 action tonight, going toe-to-toe with Candice LeRae. Belair's tag team partner Jade Cargill will also compete in the opening round against Piper Niven. Naomi may be a former two-time world champion in WWE, but she'll be the underdog in her first-round match against Nia Jax.
Throughout the night, Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will be bringing you live results and video highlights of Friday Night SmackDown starting at 8 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW - FIVE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 MATCHES
WWE SmackDown Results (May 10, 2024)
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was in the ring. He welcomed Cody Rhodes.
Aldis said Cody's next challenger has been determined for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE. It's WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.
Paul claims he has outshined Cody's biggest moments. He claimed Cody is taking credit for the new era. He said Cody tried finishing a story that isn't his. Rhodes said people must look at Paul and think he's a "dumbass." He said if he were to pin Logan and win the United States Championship, he'd be a Grand Slam Champion.
Rhodes said WWE is a team and at the King and Queen of the Ring, Paul will know exactly where he stands on that team.
AJ Styles was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. AJ blamed the fans in France for distracting him in his title match against Rhodes at Backlash. He vowed to beat Cody the next opportunity he gets.
Naomi vs. Nia Jax - Queen of the Ring Opening Round Match
Nia got the upper hand early with her strength advantage. Naomi hit a suicide dive, but Jax planted her on the outside with a Samoan Drop.
Naomi hit a springboard enzuigiri. She hit a split legged moonsault for a near fall. On the top rope, Naomi hit a hurricanrana for a two-count. Jax hit her opponent with a powerbomb before nailed The Annihilator for the three.
Winner: Nia Jax
Baron Corbin was interviewed by Byron Saxton. Corbin said he found himself in NXT before he was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo said Corbin should've pulled out of the King of the Ring tournament when he had the chance.
A vignette for DIY played.
Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes - King of the Ring 2024 Opening Round
Carmelo slapped Corbin on the back of the head and ate two right hands for it. Corbin landed a Fisherman's Falcon Arrow going into the commercial break.
Corbin went for Deep Six, but Carmelo avoided it. Corbin hit a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Hayes hit the Big Shot and then climbed up the top turnbuckle, but nobody was home. Corbin hit a lariat on Hayes and then a suplex into a TKO for a close two-count.
Corbin went for End of Days, but Carmelo rolled him up for the three.
Winner: Carmelo Hayes
Bayley was asked by Kayla Braxton if she has a favorite for the Queen of the Ring. She said she's looking forward to seeing Jade Cargill's performance. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted. Green claimed that Niven will eliminate Jade from the tournament.
Randy Orton was interviewed by Byron Saxton. Orton said one of the few things he hasn't accomplished in his career is being the King of the Ring. He said it'll feel "Phenomenal" when he hits AJ Styles with an RKO out of nowhere. He then had a message for Tama Tonga, he said the two will cross paths again, and he vowed to ensure that Tama will see his RKO coming.
Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven - Queen of the Ring Opening Round Match
The two got in each other's faces early. The two had battle of shoulder blocks with neither woman gaining an edge. Piper tried getting in a cheap shot, but Jade knocked her down. Piper hit an elbow, but Jade answered with a kick.
Jade went for a corner splash, but Piper caught her and drove her to the mat. Piper hit a senton for a two-count. Chelsea slapped Jade when the referee wasn't looking. Piper and Jade exchanged headbutts, but Jade hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count.
Jade hit two splashes in the corner and knocked Green off the ring apron. A Jaded attempt was thwarted. With Jade seated in the corner, Piper hit a canon ball for a near fall.
Jade pulled Niven off the middle rope and hit Jaded for the win.
Winner: Jade Cargill
A vignette for Shinsuke Nakamura aired.
Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae (w/Indi Hartwell) - Queen of the Ring Opening Round Match
Belair was dumped to the outside. LeRae went for a hurricanrana off the ring apron, but Bianca caight her and drove her to the barricade. Hartwell attacked Belair's leg with referee Jessika Carr's back turned. Belair moonsaulted over Candice, but hurt the injured leg, allowing Candice to hit a dropkick low.
Belair was able to gut out a KOD for the win. Bianca was selling her leg injury, which could play a factor in her chances in this year's Queen of the Ring.
Winner: Bianca Belair
Solo Sioka, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Paul Heyman were backstage. Heyman asked for a moment with Solo. Sikoa questioned Heyman lying about Roman Reigns not being eligible for the WWE Draft. Sikoa questioned whether or not Paul wanted to take money out of his pocket. Solo claimed he spoke to Roman and said that Heyman is his Wiseman until "The Tribal Chief" returns.
A video package for Andrade played.
Angelo Dawkins (w/Montez Ford) vs. Tama Tonga (w/Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, and Paul Heyman) - King of the Ring 2024 Opening Match
Tama kept the pressure on Dawkins from corner to corner. Tama charged in for a splash, but Dawkins got out of the way and hit a clothesline. He leaped over Tama and hit a jumping back elbow. Dawkins hit a huge Pounce on Tama.
Dawkins went for a dive, but Sikoa was on the ring apron. Angelo punched Solo off the apron. Ford then dove on The Bloodline.
Loa sent Ford crashing into the post. Sioka hit a Spike on Ford, distracting Dawkins. Tama hit a Complete Shot on Dawkins for the win.
Winner: Tama Tonga
After the match, Solo hit a Spike on Dawkins to the horror of Heyman.
Another vignette aired, this time for Blair Davenport.
Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles - King of the Ring Opening Round Match
AJ Styles landed a kick on Orton from the ring apron. Orton hit two backdrops on Styles, one on the barricade and another on the announce table. Fans chanted "one more time," and Orton gave it to them.
AJ hit a dropkick to the back of Randy's knee. He then hit a chop block, sending Orton reeling to the outside. AJ then went to the outside and ran in for another chop block.
Back from the commercial break, AJ continued to target the injured knee of "The Apex Predator." Orton went for his trademark DDT, but Styles countered into a calf crusher position, but Randy avoided it. Styles went for a cradle pin for the near fall.
AJ hit a dragon screw on Orton from the ring apron. AJ then attempted the Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton cut him off. AJ locked in the Calf Crusher, but Orton applied a chokehold to get him off. Orton hit a powerslam for a two-count.
Orton went for a superplex, but Styles escaped and sent him crashing to the top turnbuckle. Orton turned the tables again with his draping DDT.
AJ shoved off Orton, who went for the RKO. Styles Hit the Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton reached the bottom rope just in time.
AJ went for the Styles Clash, but was countered by the RKO. This one is over.
Winner: Randy Orton
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.