WWE Monday Night Raw Results: King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Quarterfinals
It's time for the quarterfinals in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments, which also means another episode of Monday Night Raw.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC will play host to the red brand this evening. There will be four quarterfinals matches in total tonight, evenly split between the men and women. Fans will also get to see Women's World Champion Becky Lynch go toe-to-toe with Dakota Kai, as first reported by PWInsider.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results With More King and Queen of the Ring Matches
As for the quarterfinals in the King of the Ring tournament, "The Ring General" GUNTHER will collide with Kofi Kingston. Can Kofi get revenge after GUNTHER injured the leg of Xavier Woods? Plus, "Main Event" Jey Uso will take on Ilja Dragunov to determine who moves on to the semifinals.
What about the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals? Well, former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY will take on Shayna Baszler, while Lyra Valkyria will meet Zoey Stark.
WWE Raw Results (May 13, 2024)
The arrivals of GUNTHER, Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, and Ilja Dragunov were shown. Drew McIntyre then made his way out.
Drew responded to CM Punk chants by saying Punk would never come to Greenville because he only makes the big shows. McIntyre said WWE management and fans continue to trust Punk despite being wronged by him constantly.
McIntyre complained about Jey Uso taking his King of the Ring spot. He said he'll deal with Jey another time, but his main focus is on the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who made his way out.
Priest suggested instead of Drew talking behind someone's back, how about he does it face-to-face. McIntyre said Damian doesn't deserve to be a champion right now. He claims Priest knew he couldn't beat him one-on-one before being interrupted.
Priest said Drew blames everyone else for his failures. He said McIntyre needs to look at his reflection in the mirror and blame "that asshole." Priest reminded Drew that he stopped him from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract multiple times before WrestleMania 40. He said Drew made Punk more important than his own wife at Mania.
Priest said if Drew wants a title shot, he's got it. He vowed to make Drew eat his words for calling him a paper champion.
Footage of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark having a run-in with Damage CTRL in the parking lot aired.
IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler - Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match
Baszler attacked IYO during her entrance before official restrained her going into an ad break.
IYO rebounded briefly, but Shayna targeted her arm. Baszler sent her arm crashing into the barricade and ring apron. Shayna exposed the ring apron and hooked her arm around the edge before kicking IYO's shoulder.
Sky landed a head kick that dropped Baszler. Shayna sent IYO into the corner and hit a running knee. She went for a gutwrench suplex, but IYO knocked her off. Shayna's leg was caught in the top rope briefly.
IYO hit a springboard moonsault on Shayna to the outside before another commercial break.
IYO began targeting the injured leg of her opponent. She hit a springboard dropkick followed by a meteora. SKY went for the moonsault, but avoided Shayna's kick attempt.
SKY went for a pin, but found herself in the Kirifuda Clutch. SKY escaped, but ate a knee to the jaw. Baszler went for it again, but IYO hit a dragon screw before landing another meteora. Genius of the SKY moonsault landed for the win.
Winner: IYO SKY
After the match, IYO vowed to win the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament.
Backstage, Damian Priest approached The Judgment Day. Carlito tried to sell himself to Priest and the rest of the faction. Damian said Carlito is not welcomed in The Judgment Day's business.
Chad Gable was backstage with The Alpha Academy. Gable said Maxxine Dupri has learned nothing after blowing her Queen of the Ring match at a live event. Gable said Otis vs. Sami Zayn has been set, but he wants the serious version of Otis. He said Tozawa better not dance during his match with Bronson Reed. Ivy Nile tried to get Dupri to leave Alpha Academy, but Gable told her not to follow "Taylor Not So Swift."
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were interviewed by Cathy Kelley. Woods said Kofi will show GUNTHER why New Day rocks.
Samantha Irvin introduced Lilian Garcia, who earned a big ovation from the fans. Garcia praised Irvin and announced the King of the Ring quarterfinals match between GUNTHER and Kofi.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce spoke to R-Truth in the office. The Miz walked in and was nervous about what Truth has cooked up for the number one contenders for their World Tag Team Championship. Kiana James walked in and showed appreciate to Pearce for drafting her.
GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston - King of the Ring Quarterfinals Match
Kofi dropkicked GUNTHER off the ring apron before the bell rang. He then hit a suicide dive. He targted the knee of GUNTHER, slamming it on the ring apron. GUNTHER tried getting back in the ring, but Kofi slammed his leg on the ring apron and the post.
Kofi hooked GUNTHER's leg on the bottom rope and dropkicked the leg. The bell rang and Kingston went for Trouble in Paradise, but GUNTHER go out of the way. Kofi went up the top turnbuckle and hit the leg drop for a two-count.
GUNTHER was on the outside and Kofi went for another suicide dive, but Kofi was caughr and driven into the ring apron. GUNTHER then slammed Kofi on top of the annoucce table. GUNTHER locked in a Boston Crab on Kofi and then a half crab. The referee was trying to get GUNTHER off the announce table going into the break.
Kofi was on the receiving end of a hard chop from GUNTHER. Kingston ate a scoop slam just as he was trying to resurge. GUNTHER connected with a big boot. "The Ring Gernral" went for an elbow drop off the middle rope, but Kofi got out of the way.
Kofi went for the SOS, but GUNTHER lifted him up before his leg gave out. Kofi hit a crossbody off the top rope. GUNTHER locked in the Boston Crab, but Kofi fought out of it. He ducked a clothesline and hit the SOS for a near fall.
Kingston was dropkicked in the back before being hit with a lariat. GUNTHER had a surfboard stretch on Kofi along the ring post. He went for a powerbomb on the outside, but Kofi countered with a hurricanrana into the post. Kofi hit Trouble in Paradise on the outside as the referee made the count. GUNTHER barely beat the count, and the match continues.
Kofi missed another Trouble in Paradise, and GUNTHER countered with a Powerbomb into a Boston Crab to force the tap.
Winner: GUNTHER
Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria. Lyra said whenever Becky Lynch needs her help, she'll have her back. Liv Morgan interrupted Lyra and asked if Becky has always been such a "b***h." Becky popped Liv in the face with a punch.
Kofi Kingston was in the backstage area reeling from his loss when Karrion Kross said there's still time to turn things around.
Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Chad Gable)
Tozawa ducked Reed's splash attempt in the corner. Tozawa went up the top ropeand hit a missile dropkick. He then tore his shirt off to the chagrin of Gable.
Tozawa was caught midair by Reed, who hit a Death Valley Driver. He then landed Tsunami for the three.
Winner: Bronson Reed
Cathy Kelley went to interview GUNTHER, who walked off and Ludwig Kaiser filled in. Kelley asked Kaiser about GUNTHER needing help to beat Jey Uso and Sheamus, as well as suffering a loss in his last match against Dragunov in their NXT days. Kaiser said Sheamus has never beaten GUNTHER and should be thanking him for saving him. He vowed to expose Sheamus in front of the world if he has a problem with that.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Adam Pearce about his announcement for the next World Tag Team Championship match. Pearce said there will be a fatal four match match with New Catch Republic vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Authors of Pain vs. The Creed Brothers.
Jackie then asked Pearce about Bron Breakker not being included in the King of the Ring 2024. Breakker walked in and said he would've drowned all of his opponents had he been in the tournament. He said he should've been in the tourney.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark - Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals Match
Lyra hit an arm drag, followed by a back elbow from the middle rope. Zoey kneed her in the midsection. Lyra hit a hurricanrana that sent Zoey to the outside. Stark clotheslined Lyra on the outside before a commercial break.
Valkyria hit a crossbody on Zoey and then a tornado DDT for a two-count. Zoey had Lyra down and went for a dive, but Lyra moved out of the way and hit a spinning wheel kick. Zoey suplexed her on the corner for a near fall.
Stark went for Z360, but Lyra countered into Nightwing to advance to the semifinals.
Winner: Lyra Valkyria
Jey Uso said Drew McIntyre couldn't cut it, so he was called upon for the King of the Ring tournament. He welcomed Ilja Dragunov to Monday Night Raw, but said he can get this work tonight as well.
Sami Zayn vs. Otis (w/Chad Gable)
Otis hammered away on Sami in the corner. A spinning back elbow landed for Otis. He splashed Sami in the corner. As Otis was trying to do the Worm, Gable called for him to stay focused. Otis said the hell with that and hit the Worm on Zayn.
Otis was instructed to hit a splash from the middle rope, but Sami moved out of the way and hit the Helluva Kick.
Winner: Sami Zayn
After the match, Gable berated Otis. Sami hit an Exploder suplex on Gable in the corner. He went for Helluva Kick, but Gable got out of the ring. Gable slapped Otis in the face before walking off.
Braun Strowman heaped praise on Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers. JD McDonagh warned Strowman about sticking his nose in The Judgment Day's business.
Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai (w/IYO SKY and Kairi Sane)
Becky slammed Dakota's head on the turnbuckle repeatedly. She hit a baseball slide on the Damage CTRL member. IYO distracted Becky, allowing Dakota to gain the edge.
Dakota hit a big boot to Becky's chest. The two were both down ahead of the commercial break.
Kai landed a springboard kick to the back of Becky's head. Becky had Kai perched on the middle rope and hit a leg drop for a near fall.
Becky locked in Dis-Arm-Her, but Damage CTRL interfered for the DQ finish.
Winner via DQ: Becky Lynch
Lyra Valkyria made the save and had a staredown with IYO SKY. Liv Morgan threw Becky into the ring post when "The Man" wasn't looking.
Ilja Dragunov was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Dragunov said it isn't enough for him to simply make it to WWE, he needs to achieve greater things. He said things aren't over between he and GUNTHER. "The Ring General" appeared, smiled, and walked off.
Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. New Catch Republic vs. Authors of Pain vs. Creed Brothers
McDonagh and Tyler Bate got the match started. Bate hit a head scissors hurricanrana on JD after tagging in Pete Dunne. Dunne showcased his joint manipulation on JD. Authors of Pain decided they were done waiting on the apron and cleaned house. They sent JD onto New Catch Republic and The Creed Brothers on the outside.
Julius Creed was on a roll, suplexing Balor and JD. He knocked both members of AOP off the ring apron. Julius hit an overhead suplex on both Balor and JD simultaneously. He then hit a standing shooting star on Finn.
Julius leaped on the top rope where Balor was and hit a superplex. AOP Powerbombed The Judgment Day, but New Catch Republic sent Rezar out of the ring. Akam then threw Bate and Dunne over the top rope. Brutus Creed hit a back suplex on Akam.
Brutus landed Brutus Ball on AOP on the outside, but Bate tagged in. He hit the Airplane Spin on Akam. Bate hit a suicide front flip dive on JD. Dunne went to slam JD on the announce table, but Carlito hit a Backstabber on Dunne.
Back in the ring, Balor hit Coup de Grace on Dunne for the ring.
Winners: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
As Ilja Dragunov was warming up, Ricochet congratulated him on the win in their match last week. He said the outcome will be different next time, but he said he'd be rooting for Dragunov.
Damian Priest was backstage with Dominik Mysterio and was going to ask if he and Rhea Ripley are cool when Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh walked in. Priest admitted what Carlito did for The Judgment Day was cool.
Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov
Jey hit a suicide dive on Dragunov, sending his back crashing into the announce table. Jey went for the Samoan Drop, but ate a kick. Dragunov cleared the announce table and put Jey on it. Ilja went climbed the barricade and went for an H-Bomb, but Jey rolled out the way. Jey then hit a Spear over the announce table.
The two exchanged strikes before Jey got in his punch combo. Uso went for a Spear, but ate a boot from Dragunov. Ilja hit a German suplex, followed by another. Jey got hit with the Constantine Special, but got the shoulder up before three.
Dragunov connected with a series of chops in the corner, followed by three face washes, including another one. Jey countered a German suplex and landed his superkicks.
Blood was coming from the ear of Jey. He ran into two knees. Ilja hit the H-Bomb, but couldn't get a proper pin cover, as he injured his hand. Jey hit a Spear, followed by the Uso Splash for the win.
Winner: Jey Uso
