WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Results: Trick vs. Page, Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace
WWE NXT Battleground 2024 takes place tonight, and we'll be bringing you live results throughout the show.
Tonight's PLE will feature five championship matches. We will see NXT Champion Trick Williams go one-on-one with former AEW talent Ethan Page for the gold. An NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will also take place tonight.
That's not all set for the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
History will also be made tonight, as WWE will crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Michin, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan will be competing in a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the gold.
We'll also see Oba Femi put his men's NXT North American Championship at stake against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey. The NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line as well, as Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend against The O.C.
One certainly can't forget about the NXT Underground Match between Lola Vice and Monday Night Raw's Shayna Baszler.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will bring you live coverage of NXT Battleground 2024 beginning at 8 p.m.. ET. Be sure to keep refreshing this page for live results and video highlights.
NXT Battleground 2024 Results
