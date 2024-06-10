WWE Raw Preview: Clash at the Castle 2024 Looms, Liv Morgan Revenge Tour Continues
We're just five days away from WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, which means tonight is the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw.
Tonight's episode of Raw emanates from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. At the conclusion of last week's edition of the red brand, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest sent Drew McIntyre crashing onto the announce table. The Judgment Day stood tall last week, but will that be the case tonight?
Speaking of The Judgment Day, how will they respond after Women's World Champion Liv Morgan helped them take out Braun Strowman last week? Furthermore, how will Dominik Mysterio react to Liv's constant advances?
All of that and more will be answered on tonight's episode of WWE Raw.
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview
Fans will also get to witness a highly-anticipated singles match between Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. Breakker has been launching unprovoked attacks on both Dragunov and Ricochet. Will Breakker go too far tonight?
Plus, Chad Gable finally got what he wanted out of Alpha Academy when Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was set up for an attack. While Gable is happy, the rest of Alpha Academy is not. Will Gable be pleased with his group tonight?
Last week, Ludwig Kaiser scored a big win over an injured Sheamus. How will both men respond after what transpired in their match on last Monday's episode of Raw?
All of this and more will be covered live with our WWE Monday Night Raw results. Head back over to the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage at 8 p.m. ET for live updates and video highlights for the three-hour show.
