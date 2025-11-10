YouTube TV-Disney Carriage Dispute Already Making Disappointing NFL History
The 6-2 Eagles will visit the 5-2-1 Packers tonight in a key NFC matchup, but for the second week in a row, YouTube TV customers will be unable to watch Monday Night Football on ESPN.
According to Rich Greenfield, from LightShed Partners, this will be the first time ever that two NFL games were missed because of a carriage dispute. DirecTV customers were without access to the Disney family of channels for 13 days in 2024.
YouTube TV costumers were unable to watch last week’s Cardinals-Cowboys game on Monday night, which led to a dip in viewership, with 16.1 million viewers tuning in. The previous week, 17.6 million people watched the Commanders-Chiefs game.
The current YouTube TV-Disney dispute began on Oct. 30 and there does not appear to be an end in sight.
If you can get shut out of two NFL games, then you can get shut of three. And if you can get shut out of three, you can get shut out of four. The fights usually end up getting solved before the blackout. But now that we are approaching two weeks of the carriage dispute, anything can happen in terms of how long it lasts.
All that seems to be happening now is each company embarrassing itself. It started with ESPN making some of its top talent film hostage-like videos telling YouTube TV customers to visit some website in order to pressure YouTube TV into making a deal.
To its credit, ESPN has pulled back on those videos since they clearly weren’t making a bit of difference.
In a move that is the complete opposite of customer-friendly, YouTube TV is making its subscribers do work to get a $20 rebate as an olive branch for the carriage dispute. Instead of just giving its customers a $20 credit for the month, YouTube TV wants its customers to do the work for the $20 credit.
Meanwhile, the NFL wants its fans to know they will be able to access tonight’s Eagles-Packers game on over-the-air ABC, but this would require you to buy some sort of antenna to stick somewhere in your house.
And this doesn’t solve the ultimate problem of sports being shut out of the entire ESPN family of channels that currently air college football, the NBA, college basketball and other sports.
The bottom line is that there are no winners whatsoever in this entire mess.