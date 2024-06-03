WWE Raw Preview: Liv Morgan Addresses Kissing Dominik Mysterio, Big Grudge Match
The first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw for June 2024 goes down tonight, and there is a major controversy to address.
The red brand emanates from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. One of the big talking points going into tonight is the conclusion of last week's episode of WWE Raw. After defeating Becky Lynch in a steel cage match for the World Women's Championship, Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio on the ramp. For weeks, Morgan has been speaking to Dom and other members of The Judgment Day, and the recent lip-lock session will be addressed this evening.
Of course, there will be in-ring action as well including a matchup between a reigning world champion and a Mexican legend.
MASSIVE UPDATE ON WWE RAW SUPERSTAR'S CONTRACT STATUS AS EXPIRATION DATE LOOMS
Preview for WWE Monday Night Raw (June 3, 2024)
World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has a lot on his plate dealing with The Judgment Day drama and preparing for his title defense at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. It doesn't get any easier for the "Archer of Infamy," as he will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.
Plus, Ludwig Kaiser has been talking trash about Sheamus for several weeks. It reached a boiling point during last Monday's episode of Raw, as the two brawled and had to be separated. Tonight, they will have a singles match.
Also, Karrion Kross continues to play mind games with the New Day in an attempt to break up Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The New Day will do battle with Kross' faction members Authors of Pain in tag team action.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live WWE Monday Night Raw results beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Check back on our homepage for the latest updates throughout the show.
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AJ STYLES PULLS MARK HENRY STUNT, FOOLS CODY RHODES
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.