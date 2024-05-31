WWE SmackDown Results: AJ Styles Pulls Mark Henry Stunt, Fools Cody Rhodes
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which takes place inside the MVP Arena in Albany.
WWE is gearing up for yet another PLE. The company just wrapped up its King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show. WWE moves forward with the Clash at the Castle event set for June 15th. The only match announced for that card comes from Monday Night Raw, as it'll be Damian Priest putting his World Heavyweight Championship at stake against Drew McIntyre.
What movement will we see on Friday Night SmackDown?
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results Tonight
WWE has announced two matches for tonight's show. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of The Bloodline will be in a tag team match together for the first time under the WWE banner. The two were a legendary tag team in New Japan Pro Wrestling, calling themselves "Guerillas of Destiny." They will take on The Street Profits tonight.
Also announced is a singles match between Andrade and Apollo. Queen of the Ring 2024 winner Nia Jax has also been advertised to appear this evening.
You can expect Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to be on tonight's episode of SmackDown, as well as WWE Women's Champion Bayley. What will await the blue brand's top titleholders going into Clash at the Castle in Scotland?
You can keep refreshing this page for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Per usual, we'll be providing you with the latest updates and video clips of the action.
WWE SmackDown Results (May 31, 2024)
The Bloodline were shown entering the arena, as were The Street Profits and B-Fab.
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was in the ring to introduce the 2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax. Nia put on her crown and was greeted with "You suck" chants. She called out Bayley, who made her way out.
Piper Niven and Chelsea Green attacked Bayley from behind and threw her in the ring. Piper landed a crossbody splash on Bayley. Chelsea grabbed a mic and said Nia should be worried about Piper Niven, not Bayley. Nia said no matter who is WWE Women's Champion by SummerSlam she will annihilate her.
Backstage, AJ Styles was in Aldis' office. AJ said he'd like to address his future tonight. Aldis granted him the time.
Bayley was checked on by the medical staff, and Naomi checked on her to asked if she'd well enough to share the ring with her in a tag team match. Bayley said she wants to fight, and Naomi went to Aldis' office.
Tommaso Ciampa (w/Johnny Gargano) vs. Austin Theory (w/Grayson Waller)
It didn't take long for Waller to get on the ring apron to distract Ciampa, and Theory sent his opponent's head crashing on the top turnbuckle as a result. With Ciampa on the apron, Theory landed a neckbreaker going into the commercial break.
Ciampa hit a dropkick as Theory attempted a roll through. Theory hit Ataxia for a near fall. He went for A-Town Down, but Ciampa blocked it.
Waller was taking credit for Theory's success when speaking to the commentators, which distracted Theory. Ciampa rolled Theory up for the win.
Winner: Tommaso Ciampa
Backstage, Aldis was with Blair Davenport. Naomi walked in and wanted to make her tag match with Bayley official. Davenport took exception to being interrupted, but Aldis made the tag team match official. It'll be Bayley and Naomi vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.
LA Knight then stepped in and asked Aldis where Logan Paul is. The SmackDown GM told the "Megastar" to take a seat as the show went to another ad break.
Knight walked out of Aldis' office and Kayla Braxton asked him what the conversation was about. Knight said all he knows is that Paul isn't here next week. He pretended to walk away and made it clear that he wants the United States Championship.
Carmelo Hayes interrupted and said Logan knows ball and LA Knight isn't that. Knight called Carmelo "trash."
Andrade vs. Apollo Crews
Andrade was distracted by Angel of Legado del Fantasma. Crews took advantage with a moonsault to the outside, as we head into another commercial.
Andrade hit a crossbody off the top rope. With Crews in the corner, Andrade hit the running double kness for a two-count.
Crews landed a German suplex and later a body press into a standing moonsault. Angle was on the apron and distracted Apollo, allowing Andrade to hit his spinning back elbow into La Sombra for the three.
Winner: Andrade
After the match, the rest of Legado del Fantasma made their way out to observe Andrade, but he moved right past them.
Corey Graves claimed Randy Orton is having his knee evaluated by a specialist following his King of the Ring 2024 finals match against GUNTHER.
Paul Heyman told Solo Sikoa he's been thinking about how he can better serve him. He said when Roman Reigns was active, he would consult Heyman before taking on violent acts.
Sikoa said that "we" have a plan for Cody Rhodes that he won't see coming. Heyman asked who is this "we" before Kevin Owens' music hit.
Solo demanded that Heyman handles Kevin Owens making his way out to the ring.
Andrade was in the locker room and Angel said that he embarrassed him in front of Legado del Fantasma. Apollo Crews attacked Angel.
It didn't take long for Heyman to interrupt Owens. Heyman was trying to relate to KO, but Owens was tired of him beating around the bush. "We want Roman" chants poured in.
Heyman said KO keeps calling out Solo's name. He said that while Roman respected KO, Solo has no respect and he's recruiting criminals in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.
Heyman warned Owens that these are "blood thirsty, sadistic thugs" he's dealing with. He said if Owens keeps calling out Sikoa's name, The Bloodline will handle things in a bad way.
KO wasn't buying Heyman trying to protect him. He said Paul is putting on an act and he's the one pulling the strings.
He said Solo, Tama, and Tanga aren't the real Bloodline and he'll keep fighting them to get them out of his world. He said he doesn't want Heyman's help.
Heyman said maybe he's just trying to save KO. He accidently hit Owens' chest with his microphone. Owens was ready to go after Heyman, but The Bloodline made their way out.
The Street Profits entered the ring to back KO. Owens and Solo fought on the outside, while The Street Profits fought Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in the ring. Angelo Dawkins took out the Tongans with a dive to the outside.
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa vs. The Street Profits
Montez Ford and Tama got the match started. Ford kicked Tanga Loa while he was on the apron, but Tama knocked him to the outside.Loa threw Ford into the barricade before sending him back in the ring.
Dawkins got the tag and he hit a jumping back elbow on Tama before delivering a splash in the corner into an enzuigiri.
The Tongans double teamed Dawkins on the outside before another break.
Dawkins hit an exploder suplex on Tama, and Ford got the hot tag. Loa was in the ring and Ford got in some offense with a series of strikes. He hit a clothesline on Loa followed by a flapjack on Tama.
The Street Profits hit a Blockbuster combo on Tanga Loa, but Tama Tonga broke up the pin.
Montez Ford hit his Splash on Loa, but he didn't see the blind tag from Tama, who hit a complete shot for the win.
Winners: Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa
Backstage, Indi Hartwell blamed Bianca Belair for putting Candice LeRae on the shelf. Jade Cargill threatened to put Candice out of commission with her tag team partner.
Kayla Braxton was backstage with Michin, who said AJ hasn't spoken to The OC in a while. Nia Jax interrupted Michin, who stepped to her.
Bayley and Naomi vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green
Chelsea quickly tagged in Piper, who splashed Bayley in the corner. Chelsea tagged back in, but was hit with a backdrop. Naomi hit a suicide dive on Green, while Bayley hit a forearm on Niven off the apron.
Naomi hit the split legged moonsault on Green for a two-count. Naomi hit a dive on Niven and Chelsea on the outside, but Piper shoved her off the top rope when Chelsea had referee Jessika Carr distracted.
Bayley was sent into the ring steps by Niven. Naomi hit Rearview on Chelsea, but Piper hit a splash during the pin and put Green on top of her for the win.
Winners: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
AJ Styles was making his way out when LA Knight said if the rumors are true then he respects him. Cody Rhodes then shook AJ's hand and Styles whispered something to him. Styles then embraced The OC and had then walk out with him.
Styles said he dwelled on having to go to the back of the line in order to get a rematch with Cody Rhodes, and he said he can't do that at this point in his career. Styles mentioned his son graduating high school and he questioned how many special moments he missed with his son.
AJ thanked Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They all hit the Bullet Club "Too Sweet" hand sign. He then asked for Rhodes to hit the ring.
Styles said it's still the house that AJ Styles built. He said he's now giving Cody the keys. Rhodes thanked AJ for all he's done.
It was all a ruse, as Styles attacked Cody and hit a Styles Clash from the ring steps to the floor to end the show. On the outside, Gallows and Anderson prevented WWE staff from helping Cody.
