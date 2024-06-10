Report: NJPW Star Leaving Company, Expected to Join WWE SmackDown for Major Storyline
One NJPW star is reportedly on his way to WWE.
Ever since Roman Reigns was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, there has been a major shift within The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa has claimed to be the interim leader of the faction, bringing in former NJPW stars Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.
Could there be another NJPW star making the move to join The Bloodline?
Hikuleo Reportedly Done With NJPW, Expected to Sign with WWE
Hikuleo, the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, reportedly worked his final date for NJPW at Dominion, per Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. It's noted in the report that Hikuleo is expected to be a part of The Bloodline story, but there's currently no time frame on his WWE arrival.
WWE has been driving home the point that Solo is bringing in dangerous members of the legendary Haku's family. Hikuleo would obviously fit right in with the story to align with Solo and his brothers.
Solo has made The Bloodline even more dangerous, but it cost the faction to slide in the WWE Draft before being taken by the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Sikoa has put the blame on Paul Heyman.
During his time with NJPW, Hikuleo captured the Strong Openweight Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and he was a two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion. All of his tag team title reigns in NJPW were with El Phantasmo.
