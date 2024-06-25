WWE Raw Star's Reported Injury May Have Changed Plans for Money in the Bank 2024
It appears a Monday Night Raw superstar was recently injured and it may have changed plans for Money in the Bank 2024.
Last night on WWE Raw, Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker had an intense match that was cut short due to interference by Sheamus. "The Celtic Warrior" popped Kaiser with a knee strike. When Sheamus went to put Kaiser through the announce table, Breakker hit a Spear on Sheamus.
Unfortunately, it has been reported that Kaiser was injured during the match, and it might have implications on plans for Money in the Bank.
Ludwig Kaiser Reportedly Injured on WWE Raw, What Does it Mean for Money in the Bank 2024?
WrestleVotes was the first to report that Ludwig Kaiser was injured during his match with Bron Breakker. As far as how this might impact Money in the Bank, Kaiser was reportedly scheduled for a triple threat qualifier against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, but he's been replaced by Ilja Dragunov.
While McIntyre would seem to be the heavy favorite to win the qualifier, it's always possible that WWE could've gone with an upset win for Kaiser. There's no word on whether or not WWE had considered Kaiser to win the triple threat match.
Even if Kaiser hadn't been penciled in to win the qualifier, a singles match with Sheamus at MITB might've made sense as well.
WWE and Kaiser are obviously hoping that the injury isn't serious. As of late, Kaiser has been shedding the reputation of being little more than GUNTHER's lackey, showing a new mean streak and having success with wins over the likes of Sheamus.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will have more on Ludwig Kaiser's status once more details become available.
