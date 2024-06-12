WWE Reportedly Alters Plans for Clash at the Castle 2024 in Glasgow This Weekend
WWE is making one key change with its upcoming Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE if one report is to be believed.
With Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm as Chief Content Officer, WWE has been holding press conferences after PLE shows. Last month, WWE held a post-show press conference following a successful Backlash show in Lyon, France.
Despite the buzz WWE is getting in Glasgow, Scotland for its Clash at the Castle event, it appears the company is doing things a bit different with the post-event festivities.
WWE Reportedly Ditching Press Conference for Clash at the Castle 2024
WrestleVotes reports that rather than having a post-show press conference for Clash at the Castle 2024, WWE will be holding a post-show instead. Whether or not media members will be allowed to ask questions following the event remains to be seen.
There is no word on why WWE is altering its plans for the trip to Glasgow. The report surfacing now puts a microscope on the post-show press conference following Backlash, which saw "Triple H" seemingly criticize two wrestling news outlets over reports of Drew Gulak's exit from the company.
The reporter who asked the question about Gulak's departure claimed a WWE staffer scolded him.
The situation drew some unwanted attention to WWE from a PR standpoint and felt more similar to the company's TKO Group Holdings partner UFC. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, has made it clear that he does not like the media, and some have wondered if that is the stance WWE has taken.
It's important to note that the Backlash situation may have nothing to do with WWE's decision to alter post-show plans for Clash at the Castle, and we'll provide updates once they become available.
