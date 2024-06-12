WWE & Top Japanese Wrestling Promotion Set to Make a 'Major Announcement'
WWE is continuing to work with other promotions, and a "major announcement" is on the way.
Under the vision of Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE has ushered in what is being called a "New Era." The company has put a greater emphasis on both in-ring work and long-term storytelling. WWE has also been more willing to do business with other wrestling companies.
This time, WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH are working together once again, and fans are wondering what the two promotions have in store.
WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH Have an Announcement to Make
Earlier today, NOAH announced that this Sunday during their event inside Yokohama BUNTAI, a "major announcement" will be made with WWE. Details on what this could be are scarce at this time.
This won't be the first time WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH have joined forces. During NOAH's New Year's show to kick off 2023, WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled The Great Muta. Whether or not "The King of Strong Style" will be involved in the upcoming announcement remains to be seen.
WWE business has been booming on all fronts, and even the most hardcore wrestling fans have been surprised by the company's business dealings with TNA Wrestling this year. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently wrestled NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground 2024.
Reports have indicated that WWE and TNA Wrestling aren't done with the surprises.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will keep you posted on what WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH have in the pipeline once the big reveal is made.
