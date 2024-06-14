WWE SmackDown Preview: Clash at the Castle 2024 Go-Home Show, Owens vs. Sikoa
The final WWE show before Clash at the Castle 2024 takes place today, and we've got a preview.
Today's show will be in Glasgow, Scotland, which means SmackDown will be airing via tape delay on FOX tonight. Fans in Glasgow will witness the final meeting between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles before their "I Quit" Match tomorrow afternoon.
Plus, Kevin Owens has been at war with the new Bloodline. Tonight, he will meet the faction's interim "leader" Solo Sikoa. Can Owens avoid feeling the wrath of Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa?
WWE SmackDown Preview (June 14, 2024)
Piper Niven might be a heel on WWE TV, but she's sure to be treated like a babyface when she is in her home country. Niven will be challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle. It'll be interesting to see what's in store for the challenger and champion ahead of their title match.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are also in Scotland, and they'll need to watch their back ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024. The team has already suffered an attack from their challengers, who are the team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, and Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Who will get the edge before tomorrow's PLE?
