WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk Appears, Cody Rhodes Addresses The Bloodline
We have reached the end of the week, which means tonight will see another episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and we've got a preview.
Tonight's show is being held inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Hometown favorite CM Punk will be in attendance and one has to wonder if Drew McIntyre "quitting" WWE this past Monday on Raw was a ruse to set up an attack on the "Second City Saint."
There will also be an appearance from WWE's biggest active superstar, as well as two Money in the Bank 2024 qualifiers.
Cody Rhodes Addresses The Bloodline, Two Triple Threat MITB Qualifiers on WWE SmackDown
The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will make his presence felt on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He will address being attacked by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa at the Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE. Luckily for Rhodes, he had help from Kevin Owens and Randy Orton on that night.
Speaking of "The Viper" and Tama, they will be in a triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifying match. The other participant in the match will be Carmelo Hayes.
We can't forget about Owens either, as he will also be in a triple threat qualifier against Andrade and Grayson Waller.
Plus, LA Knight confronts WWE United States Champion Logan Paul one week after entering "The Maverick's" home and using his pool.
