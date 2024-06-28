WWE SmackDown Preview: The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, More MITB Qualifiers
If you're ready for another round of Friday night wrestling, we've got you set with a preview of WWE SmackDown.
The blue brand invades Madison Square Garden in New York City this evening. Tonight's episode will feature a "Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony." The faction will officially welcome Jacob Fatu to the group.
Will Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens spoil the party?
In addition to the ceremony, there will also be three Money in the Bank qualifiers. We will see triple threat qualifying matches on both the male and female side.
WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar will be vying for a spot in the men's Money in the Bank 2024 match.
Over on the women's side, we have two qualifiers including Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae, and Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell.
It's an important episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the road to Money in the Bank 2024, which will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena on Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6th.
