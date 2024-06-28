Backstage Reaction to WWE Monday Night Raw Star's Shocking Departure
A new report has surfaced revealing the immediate reaction of those within WWE following a surprising departure.
On Thursday morning, WWE Raw superstar Dijak revealed that the company has decided not to renew his deal. He said that the last day of his WWE contract is Friday (June 28th).
The news came as a shock to both fans and experts given that Dijak was recently called up from the NXT developmental brand to rejoin Monday Night Raw.
It appears there are those behind the scenes who are just as confused as others.
Reaction to WWE & Dijak Parting Ways
Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that many names within the industry, both working for WWE and outside of the company, have expressed surprise with the decision not to renew Dijak's contract. In the former Retribution member's statement, he vowed to do all he can to show that he is every bit as good as others believe he is.
Prior to the news, reports had claimed that Dijak actually curried favor with WWE officials due to his social media presence. The longtime wrestling veteran garnered popularity on the 'X' platform for handing out "ratios" to several users on the website.
Dijak's next move remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that there will be many independent promotions who will be after his services. Fans have also vouched for Dijak to tour Japan given his hard-hitting style in the ring.
Time will tell what's next for Dijak, and we here at MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated wish him all the best on his next chapter in the wrestling business.
