UFC 303 Fight News: Ticket Prices Soar Amid Anticipation for McGregor vs. Chandler
UFC 303 is 62 days away, and ticket prices are already at a premium for Conor McGregor's (22-6, 10-4 UFC) highly-anticipated return to the Octagon against ex-TUF foe Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) June 29 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Tickets officially went on sale Friday through Ticketmaster and AXS. Those who purchase tickets through On Location, which sponsors prominent events, including the Super Bowl, Final Four, and other marquee attractions, also gain early-access VIP treatment.
Nevertheless, according to the T-Mobile Arena website, this welterweight encounter is arguably the hottest fight of the summer. Tickets range from $1,740 to $14,500 to attend.
This price range is not uncommon for a UFC event, as similar McGregor fights have drawn as much as thousands of dollars per ticket for those interested in attending one of his fights. In 2018, McGregor failed to regain the lightweight title from Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite the event selling 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, according to Bet MGM, tickets ranged from $205 to $2,505 without fees.
To make matters even more challenging, hotel room rates for the weekend of June 29, which culminates with UFC International Fight Week, aren't too kind either. At press time, prices for a two-night stay at the MGM Grand, meaning arriving the day of the ceremonial weigh-in and leaving Sunday, will cost an average of $648 per night (not including fees), and that doesn't even include food or other expenses that may be desired.
So, if you're considering traveling to Las Vegas for UFC 303, be advised to plan ahead and expect changes if need be, because, as is described, the card is subject to change.
