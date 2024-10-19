Free UFC Fight Night Stream: Pereira vs. Hernandez Watch Along

MMA Knockout

The UFC returns to the APEX Arena tonight to deliver a top contender middleweight fight.

Brazil's Michel Pereira rides an eight-fight winning streak as he takes on 'Fluffy' Anthony Hernandez, a middleweight dark horse steadily on the rise. Does Pereira's explosivity neutralise the underrated submission threat of Hernandez?

In the co-main, perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font defends his Top-10 ranking against Kyler Phillips, a dynamic striker and well-rounded mixed martial artist. The undercard also features the return of fan-favorite fighters Charles Johnson, Jake Hadley, Darren Elkins, and Matheus Nicolau.

Viewers can catch a free watch along stream for UFC Fight Night: Pereira vs. Hernandez, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube Channel. It will go live at 4 pm ET.

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

