UFC News: Charles Oliveira Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor’s Return
Nobody knows more about the UFC 302 headliner than Charles Oliveira.
The former UFC Lightweight Champion has faced a laundry list of names in his fighting tenure which includes both Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, who are slated to face off for the lightweight title in Newark, New Jersey on June 1st.
Ahead of the UFC 302 main event, Oliveira himself was gunning for the champion Makhachev with a title eliminator fight deciding if he'd get his highly-anticipated rubber match. Unfortunately for Oliveira, he'd lose to Arman Tsarukyan by split decision at UFC 300, having his #1 contender spot and argument for a title shot overtaken.
Tsarukyan was offered his own title rematch against Makhachev following the feat, but opted out of the opportunity, leaving Poirier to claim what will be his third attempt at undisputed gold. In his second try after Khabib Nurmagomedov, "The Diamond" tapped out to then-champ Oliveira in 2021.
The following year, Oliveira welcomed Makhachev to his first title fight at UFC 280. The Brazilian was beaten at his own game, submitted on the ground by Makhachev in the second round. After facing both fighters in the past, Oliveira analyzes what's to come at UFC 302.
"In reality, we're talking about MMA. MMA is unpredictable. You know that anything can happen, right?" Oliveira told Full Violence, regarding Makhachev vs. Poirier. "But, we're talking about the style game, a guy who's a puncher, who has a hard hand. who has a very nested boxing style which is Dustin Poirier against [Makhachev], who's been evolving on the feet, but his strength is wrestling, sambo."
Poirier has shown great strides in the striking department, reminding the world what he is capable of in his last performance with a highlight-reel knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. There's no doubt that Poirier's hands are highly rated, but the Louisiana-native has been taken to deep water with heavy grapplers before, succumbing to the wrath of Makhachev's predecessor Nurmagomedov.
With that said, "do Bronx" believes Poirier will ultimately fail in his long and drawn out quest for gold.
"I think the fight is more on Islam's side of taking him him down, smothering him. But, we're talking about Dustin Poirier, a guy who's also enlightened. A guy who punches hard, right? So, we're talking about MMA, it's complicated. But, I think Islam will stay champion."
"I don't think so," Oliveira said, when asked if Poirier was the hardest hitter he's ever fought. "I think it's Justin Gaethje."
In the sport of MMA, there are title fights and then there are "money fights" with Conor McGregor's comeback serving as a prime example. The former two-division UFC Champion makes his way back into the Octagon for the first time since breaking his leg against Poirier in July 2021.
At UFC 303, McGregor will battle Michael Chandler, a top contender who has put his career on hold for a big payday against the Irish superstar. Oliveira has yet to lock horns with McGregor, but has already ran into Chandler, submitting "Iron" to win his first world title at UFC 262.
"I think that in reality, it's a fight that will make money for both," Oliveira weighed in on McGregor vs. Chandler. "That's the reality. It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star. But, I think it's a fight for money. I think Conor [wins]."
"I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times," Oliveira added. "I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. I've said it a thousand times, it's a fight that will be bring me a lot of money."
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC and MMA