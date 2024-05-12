UFC News: Derrick Lewis Bares All to St. Louis Crowd After Huge Knockout
Derrick Lewis has further distanced himself from his peers by knocking out Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC St. Louis on May 11.
'The Black Beast' weathered early adversity, showcasing some improved cardio and grappling, before knocking Nascimento out in the third round with ground and pound. Lewis' 15 knockouts is the all-time record for UFC fighters, with Matt Brown's 13 at second.
In typical Lewis fashion, the Texas native stripped down to his underwear, flinging his groin guard into the crowd. Only this time, Lewis went one further by pulling his underwear down and mooning the St. Louis crowd --- who roared in response.
Round 1
Lewis started aggressive early and even secured a takedown against Nascimento, who recovered quickly. The two heavyweights traded underhooks and knees against the cage, until Lewis broke away and tried to land some of his patented power shots. Nascimento pulled away when he took Lewis to the ground and started teeing off with thudding ground and pound. With a minute to go, Lewis is absorbing some unnecessary damage as he shows no urgency to get to his feet. Lewis reversed position and ended the round on top.
Round 2
"It's time to get mean," Lewis' cornerman egged him on. Lewis punches his way into the clinch as Nascimento covers up—they trade knees and underhooks again. It's baffling why Lewis isn't trying to fight in the open space. Lewis breaks away and swings for the fences. Nascimento is wide-eyed and barely surviving these shots, but they tie up again. Lewis clubs Nascimento with an elbow this time. He tries for an outside trip but misses and falls to his knees! Nascimento capitalises by taking Lewis' back - very precarious for 'The Black Beast'. Lewis escaped the round on his back, but could steal it with his striking.
Round 3
Nascimento eats a switch kick and a flying knee to the gut. A clubbing right hand by Lewis puts Nascimento on skates! The Brazilian drops, and Lewis scores a TKO.
