Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Rebooked for UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event
(Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
Let's try this again, shall we?
Umar Nurmagomedov has finally found an opponent who said yes and it's his biggest one yet as he draws Cory Sandhagen's name once more. The bantamweight contenders were originally set to collide last August at UFC Nashville, but Nurmagomedov withdrew and Sandhagen had one-way traffic against Rob Font in his absence.
READ MORE: VIDEO: UFC Fighter Umar Nurmagomedov Shows Exact Moment Of Shoulder Injury
Nearly a year later, Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov have been rescheduled for a five-round fight, this time halfway across the world. That's right, it's #2 vs. #9 in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3, the promotion announced on Monday. The UFC Fight Night event takes place from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE with tickets going on sale May 7.
It's not the bantamweight title shot Sandhagen so craved as the American has defeated three top-10 contenders in a row, including a domination of most recent title challenger Chito Vera. Sandhagen may have missed out on his opportunity given his not-so-exciting headliner against Font his last time out in which he suffered a tricep injury mid-fight. Sandhagen hasn't fought since the decision victory.
While his next opponent Nurmagomedov doesn't have the resume he has, "Sandman" must realize a win over the division's boogeyman could very well be his ticket to a title fight at 135lbs.
Undefeated at 17-0 and cousin to the legendary Khabib, Umar Nurmagomedov re-enters the fight of his life against the well-rounded Sandhagen. Following their fight fallout last year, the 28 year-old would snag his fifth win inside the Octagon, dominating debutant Bekzat Almakhan for the most part in March.
Nurmagomedov has apparently had much trouble finding a fight early on into his UFC career with Sandhagen willing to do the promotion a solid in Abu Dhabi, which didn't sound ideal to him back last spring.
“I don’t know that I should have to go to the other side of the world to fight," Sandhagen told Fanatics View (h/t: Middle Easy), when asked about potentially fighting in the Middle East. "I’m giving [Nurmagomedov] a shot. That’s what it feels like. I am the guy giving him the platform to show that he deserves to fight for the belt next and I don’t really love the idea of going halfway across the world so that he can have an advantage.”
READ MORE: VIDEO: Cory Sandhagen Dominates Rob Font With Control At UFC Nashville
We'll see who has the upper hand in this potential title eliminator on Aug. 3.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.