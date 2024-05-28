Ex-BMF Champ Accuses Conor McGregor of Steroid Use: 'I'll F— Hurt That Boy'
Jorge Masvidal thinks Conor McGregor moves the needle for the UFC... quite literally.
The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion has never failed a drug test in his time with the promotion. While the record books show McGregor as a perfectly clean athlete, there were a lot of questions raised on why the UFC's longtime anti-doping partner, USADA, decided not to renew their contract with the UFC, especially at the time they did in Oct. 2023.
USADA and the UFC split up following McGregor's drug testing re-entry for competition, a tedious process given his layoff from a broken leg and eventual crossover to the movie industry, which saw him in incredible shape for 'Road House'.
Some fighters like former UFC star and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal believe McGregor took steroids to boost his recovery time, suggesting "The Notorious" could be on more performance-enhancing drugs in the lead-up to his return fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.
"They both look for ways to quit, so who's gonna quit first, right? I don't know who's gonna quit first on that one," Masvidal said of McGregor vs. Chandler on Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel. "How much juice is Conor on, too, right? That's another question, too, because that motherf***** had to wait till USADA left to come back in this b**** and compete with all of us. While all of us been training, getting tested, this motherf***** was clearly on some s*** as we can see by these f****** movies. I think I'll lean towards Conor, but it's not really like set in stone."
USADA may not be around anymore, but the UFC has enlisted Combat Sports Anti-Doping to regulate drug tests and hand out suspensions to fighters who have tested positive for banned substances such as performance enhancers.
A potential showdown between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal was about the biggest fight you could have made in the UFC in 2019. Masvidal had just come off a 5-second KO of Ben Askren, while McGregor was readying for redemption after setting pay-per-view records against Khabib Nurmagomedov the past year.
The ship sailed as McGregor and Masvidal went their separate ways, fighting different opponents for the rest of their careers. Masvidal retired from MMA in 2023 only to fight one of what could be three boxing matches, the first being an upcoming BMF rematch with Nate Diaz on July 6.
The super-fight between Masvidal and McGregor may feel more like a dream than a reality, with Masvidal lamenting about where it could take place if it were to happen somehow.
"Bare knuckle for me - I don't know," Masvidal said when asked if he'd fight McGregor in BKFC. "Cause that'd be like one and done, but for Conor's ass, maybe. I'd f****** elbow his ass. If it's Gamebred FC, no gloves MMA, yeah. Bare-knuckle boxing, I wouldn't do that, at all.
"He's never been interested in [a fight with me]," Masvidal said regarding McGregor. "He knows I got some size on him. I'll f****** hurt that boy."
Will we ever see the score settled between Jorge Masvidal & Conor McGregor?
