Is Jon Jones the Best Fighter in UFC History?
When discussing the greatest fighters in UFC history, one name consistently stands out: Jon Jones.
The former three-time light heavyweight champion now reigns as the heavyweight king and is set to face Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 this November. While debates continue about claims of him avoiding a fight with Tom Aspinall, his nearly two-decade-long UFC career has increasingly become subject to revisionism.
Pioneer vs. Achievements
Jones might not be an all-time pioneer of the sport, but his accomplishments are second to none. His 15 title fight victories are the most in UFC history, and he would have 11 consecutive defenses if not for being stripped of the title. Instead, Jones maintains two separate reigns, one with three defenses and another with eight.
Jones also hasn't tasted defeat, outside of a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009, by way of illegal downwards elbow. Other than this, the closest Jones has come to losing is three extremely tight fights against Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes.
A roster of MMA legends have befallen 'Bones' including former UFC champions Mauricio Hua, Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, and Daniel Cormier.
Marred by Controversy
Most of the discourse surrounding Jones' eligibility as the UFC GOAT pertains to many controversies that have marred his career. Jones has thrice been stripped of his light heavyweight title for controversies inside and outside the UFC Octagon.
Multiple arrests surrounding DWI's and alleged domestic assaults have sullied the image of Jones in the eyes of many fans. This, and four failed drug tests, at UFC 182, UFC 200, UFC 214, and UFC 232 respectively.
If not for these controversies, Jones would arguably be the greatest fighter in MMA history. This is why it's a contentious point of discussion in MMA debate and why fighters like Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre can outrank Jones because of their clean records.
