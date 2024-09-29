Update On Potential UFC Spain Card Featuring Champ Ilia Topuria
UFC executive David Shaw was on-site in Paris, France, on Saturday and subbed in for UFC CEO Dana White to take questions from assembled media after UFC Fight Night.
Although there wasn't much insight Shaw provided, he re-emphasized the promotion's intention to make its first trip to Spain for a pay-per-view in the future. He said it is not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.
Currently, the UFC's biggest star in Spain is newly minted featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria is fresh off a KO/TKO win against Alexander Volkanovski in February to remain unbeaten. He will headline once again, this time against former featherweight champion and current 'BMF' champion, Max Holloway Oct. 26 at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.
Shaw mentioned Topuria by name and said if the promotion were to host an event there, it would likely feature talent from the region.
"Yes, there are [plans to move around Europe]," Shaw said. "Dana [White] has been pretty vocal about Spain. [UFC] is trying to figure out right timing for that. It's [nice] to see some Spanish athletes do well [on UFC Paris]. Not only tonight, but we've got a big event coming up in a month, I guess, in Abu Dhabi with Topuria. [We are] always looking at Poland. Love coming to France every year. We're in the U.K. every year. We'd love to get back to other countries, but , you know, a number of things that need to decide [when]."
The UFC's remaining event schedule is set through the end of the year. Locations include Las Vegas, Tampa, Utah, Canada, China and New York. Minus Thanksgiving weekend, the promotion hosts a card through December 14 before the calendar flips to 2025.
The UFC's presence internationally still remains paramount and has been since the early 2000s. Given Shaw's comments, it won't change anytime soon.
