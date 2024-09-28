Renato Moicano Mauls Benoit Saint-Denis to Secure UFC Paris Stoppage
Renato Moicano has defeated Benoit Saint-Denis in a dominant, yet underwhelming result at UFC Paris on September 28.
Moicano mauled Saint-Denis in round one. Saint-Denis, normally on the forward pressure, looked apprehensive in the opening frame. It looked as though he was witholding his attacks to avoid the takedown, and Moicano did just that after catching a roundhouse kick.
From there until the final bell, Moicano threatened submissions and mauled Saint-Denis with elbows, turning his face into a bloody mess.
"It should be a 10-7," Michael Bisping remarked during the broadcast.
Saint-Denis fared better in round two, keeping a solid base and out-landing Moicano on the feet. However, both his eyes were swollen shut, and there was always the chance of Moicano taking the round off after a dominant opening frame. That, and doctor intervention...
And that was exactly what happened, as the ringside doctor tested Saint-Denis' vision in between rounds, ruling that he couldn't see from his right eye. Referee Marc Goddard waved the fight off, and the contest was over.
Predictably, the result was met with a roar of jeers from the Parisian crowd, but fighter health normally takes precedent over spectacle.
Moicano Wants 'Easy Money' Fights
In his post-fight interview, Moicano called out British star Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker for fights, calling them 'easy money'.
