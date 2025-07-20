Max Holloway: 3 next fights after UFC 318 triumph
Max Holloway was undeniable at UFC 318, breaking his losing streak to Dustin Poirier and spoiling 'The Diamond's' retirement.
Previously 0-2 against Poirier, finely tuned lightweight Holloway worked him on the feet, scoring an early knockdown and piecing Poirier up for a unanimous victory.
Now, he's in a tough spot, as Ilia Topuria is the reigning lightweight champion. That doesn't mean options are limited for the current BMF king...
Three fights to make for Max Holloway after UFC 318
Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira for the BMF championship
'BMF' might be a gimmick, but it carries some perks in the UFC. While Topuria is gearing up for a super fight with Islam Makhachev, perhaps Holloway could take on Charles Oliveira, with the BMF title on the line.
They have unfinished business, with Holloway defeating Oliveira by injury very early in their UFC careers. 'Do Bronx' is arguably the most dangerous fighter in the promotion, holding the top spot for finishes, with twenty.
Max Holloway vs. Dan Hooker for the BMF championship
Consensus among fans is that Dan Hooker is a rightful BMF contender. From his fight of the year against Dustin Poirier in 2020 to his late-career resurgence highlighted by his gung-ho striking style, he's a deserving challenger.
Again, in another scenario where the division needs to move without an undisputed title fight, this is a fan-pleasing fight to make.
Max Holloway to rematch Ilia Topuria for lightweight gold
You could argue that Holloway had the most success against Topuria before succumbing to the knockout in the third round of their fight at UFC 308.
If Topuria intends to make a lightweight title defense instead of waiting for Makhachev to fight Jack Della Maddalena, this would be the fight to make.
Arman Tsarukyan is the rightful contender, but the UFC has snubbed the Armenian's chances, plus he hasn't fought since April 2024. Holloway at 155 could be a whole heap of trouble for Topuria.
