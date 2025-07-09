Max Holloway puts retirement chatter to rest with clear message
All eyes are on Dustin Poirier later this month as 'The Diamond' looks to retire on a high note in a trilogy rematch with Max Holloway.
'Blessed' is making his final move to lightweight after losing by knockout for the first time to Ilia Topuria last October. Now 0-4 in his last four title fights, Holloway is looking down the barrel in terms of title runs, especially considering Topuria is now the lightweight champion.
Despite this, perennial contender Holloway has no plans to retire yet...
Max Holloway has no thoughts on retirement ahead of UFC 318
Holloway, a Stake Ambassador, spoke exclusively with Sports Illustrated, sharing his candid thoughts on retirement.
"With it being Dustin's last dance, I guess a lot of people are throwing it around to me, asking me like: ‘Hey, what about your last dance?’ Blah, blah, blah," Holloway said.
"I'm not, I'm not even thinking about it to be honest. Once you start thinking about retirement, I think that's when stuff starts going kind of downhill, you know, even if you are just playing with the idea."
"I ain't even trying to do that. You know, I'm focused. I'm here. I'm 155. I feel rejuvenated and I want to make another title run, I want the undisputed title. So the journey starts here.
"You know, the Blessed Express stops in Louisiana for this one. Uh, we're gonna go out there and get a win and onto the next."
Holloway puts it all on the line in the main event of UFC 318.
