UFC veteran wants Charles Oliveira in high-profile BMF fight
One UFC veteran is floating the idea of a BMF showdown for Charles Oliveira's next fight.
'Do Bronx' was knocked out cold by Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 317, potentially marking the end of his title run at lightweight. As such, fans have been ruminating about Oliveira's next fight, and the options in the top ranks aren't all that enticing.
That was until perennial welterweight contender Gilbert Burns suggested a high-stakes matchup with an old rival...
Gilbert Burns suggests Max Holloway BMF rematch for Charles Oliveira
Speaking on his Show Me the Money podcast, Burns suggested Oliveira face Holloway in a rematch for the BMF belt. There's unfinished business between the two fighters since Holloway defeated Oliveira by injury in 2015.
The fact Oliveira hasn't been close to BMF status is surprising, considering he owns the most finishes in company history and has only seen the scorecards six times in 47 fights.
"Charles should take six months off," Burns said. "[After Holloway retires Poirier at UFC 318], this guy fights in December, January. Make it BMF, [Max vs. Charles]. . . . I don't think they're going to make another run for the title, but make it for BMF..."
It's unlikely Holloway will earn a title shot if he finishes Poirier at UFC 318, considering he lost to Topuria in his last fight. A No. 1-contender fight in the meantime would be excellent for both men since there are plenty of lightweight contenders looking to claw into the top ranks.
