Stipe Miocic Releases First Statement since Retirement Loss to Jon Jones
One of the greatest careers in the UFC heavyweight division has come to an end.
Jon Jones Teases Next Fight After UFC 309 Masterclass, Stipe Miocic Retires
Stipe Miocic is in good spirits following a lopsided loss to Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 309, marking his return after nearly four years away. Miocic set his sights on becoming a three-time champion, but Jones would dominate as usual for a TKO stoppage in round 3.
'The Perfect Ending Is To Have been Lucky Enough To Do It All...'
It wouldn't take long for Miocic, 42, to retire after that, hanging up the gloves after nine straight title fights in the UFC and 30 fights in total.
"Let me start this post by saying I am good. Been through a lot worse," Miocic wrote on Instagram. "I hope everybody enjoyed the show on Saturday. What an incredible way go out! I started this journey fighting in local bowling alleys & ended it selling out Madison Square Garden. It truly doesn’t get [better] than that.
"Sorry I don’t get the W, but you can’t get em all. Sometimes its not your night, that is the nature of the beast. You can’t plan a perfect ending in this sport, but I guess the perfect ending is to have been lucky enough to do it at all. You all have given me so much, and I hope I did you all proud. Croatia & Cleveland Ohio especially. I felt all of you with me at every battle."
From winning the title off Fabricio Werdum in enemy territory in Brazil to defending his world championship in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, vs. Alistair Overeem, Stipe Miocic has seen great heights in his career and while he wasn't able to end it on top against the consensus 'GOAT' Jon Jones.
The former champ goes down as arguably the best heavyweight to ever grace the Octagon with the most consecutive title defenses in the division's history (3) and knockout wins over notable names.
"To my opponents, thank you all," Miocic said of his former foes, some of which he fought twice such as Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos, Daniel Cormier (3x) and many more. "I learned something from every single one of you. It was a honor to go to war brothers."
Dana White Calls for Mark Zuckerberg's Help to Fix Latest UFC Controversy
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ryan Garcia Returns: Exhibition Fight Announced Against Ex-Pacquiao Rival
- Tom Aspinall Taunts 'Sassy Little Flirt' Jon Jones After UFC 309 Victory
- The Biggest Winners & Losers From UFC 309
- Eryk Anders Explains UFC 309 Withdrawal, Hopes to Rebook Chris Weidman Fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.