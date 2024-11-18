Tom Aspinall Taunts 'Sassy Little Flirt' Jon Jones After UFC 309 Victory
Tom Aspinall is forcing the issue with Jon Jones.
Many lost faith in Jones defending his title against Aspinall after the champ backpedaled on his UFC 309 post-fight comments. 'Bones' assured fans he'd work with Dana White and Hunter Campbell to give the fans what they want, but later remarked that he'd prefer fights with non-champions, unless it was for 'f*** you' money.
Despite this, Aspinall is confident that the fight is going to happen...
Aspinall: Fight With Jon Jones is 'Gonna Happen'
Speaking to Ariel Helwani on November 18, Aspinall reassured fans that the fight is going to happen.
"Jon's being a sassy little flirt over there with everybody," He smiled. "It's fantastic I love it. ... This fight's gonna happen, man."
Aspinall Says 'Big News' Coming After Meeting With UFC Brass
Post-UFC 309, Aspinall filmed a vlog where he discussed a meeting with UFC CEO Dana White and "the other UFC brass":
"All success," Aspinall grinned. "And we'll see you next time. Big news coming!"
