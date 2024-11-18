MMA Knockout

Tom Aspinall Taunts 'Sassy Little Flirt' Jon Jones After UFC 309 Victory

Tom Aspinall isn't letting Jon Jones out of his sight.

Mathew Riddle

Aspinall (Getty) / Jones (Esther Lin, MMA Fighting)

Tom Aspinall is forcing the issue with Jon Jones.

Many lost faith in Jones defending his title against Aspinall after the champ backpedaled on his UFC 309 post-fight comments. 'Bones' assured fans he'd work with Dana White and Hunter Campbell to give the fans what they want, but later remarked that he'd prefer fights with non-champions, unless it was for 'f*** you' money.

Jon Jones Recap: Next Fight, 'F*** You' Money, Tom Aspinall & Alex Pereira

Despite this, Aspinall is confident that the fight is going to happen...

Jon Jones face to face with Tom Aspinall
UFC

Aspinall: Fight With Jon Jones is 'Gonna Happen'

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on November 18, Aspinall reassured fans that the fight is going to happen.

"Jon's being a sassy little flirt over there with everybody," He smiled. "It's fantastic I love it. ... This fight's gonna happen, man."

Aspinall Says 'Big News' Coming After Meeting With UFC Brass

Post-UFC 309, Aspinall filmed a vlog where he discussed a meeting with UFC CEO Dana White and "the other UFC brass":

"All success," Aspinall grinned. "And we'll see you next time. Big news coming!"

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News