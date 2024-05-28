UFC 302: Dana White Honors Dustin Poirier’s Custom Fight Gear Request (Photos)
Dustin Poirier's getting new threads for UFC 302, and all he had to do was ask.
Poirier didn't know it back in March, but he punched his ticket in for another title shot after he bodied Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The spectacular second-round knockout saw the former interim champ skip the line at lightweight, getting a title fight with Islam Makhachev in place of Arman Tsarukyan, who couldn't make the quick turnaround from UFC 300 in April to 302 this weekend.
That's not all that stemmed from Poirier's latest win against BSD. At the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, MMAKO's Christopher De Santiago asked UFC CEO Dana White whether ranked middleweight Brendan Allen could get purple shorts, as he's been campaigning to wear them for years.
White answered yes before leaving the press conference to talk to Poirier, who quickly made mention of Allen's purple shorts in his presser thereafter (Allen would end up wearing white shorts with purple letters in his last fight against Chris Curtis).
"If Brendan gets purple shorts, I gotta get floral. First things first," Poirier said post-fight at UFC 299.
Fresh into fight week, the UFC's clothing ambassador Venum came through for "The Diamond." On Tuesday, the world caught a glimpse at Poirier's new floral shorts in a leak from Venum's UK line. Come fight night, we should see Poirier in this new look against Makachev.
Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, but fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, Poirier's shorts are in sync with his fashion style as the UFC veteran has been rocking his iconic floral/Hawaiian-styled attire for years.
Fighting Hawaiian Max Holloway did beat Poirier to the punch on this feat, however, attaining his own red, white, and blue floral shorts for his epic fight at UFC 300. Holloway scored a knockout of BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje in the final second of their fight.
Dustin Poirier joins an exclusive class of fighters to get custom shorts in the UFC-Venum era: Alex Pereira, Zhang Weili, Max Holloway (pictured above), Justin Gaethje, Brendan Allen, Sean O'Malley and Bryce Mitchell, who started it all by asking for and receiving his very own camo shorts in 2020.
We'll have to wait and see if lightweight champion and pound-for-pound #1 fighter on the planet Islam Makhachev gets something special from the company later this week, other than his brand new golden UFC championship gloves.
