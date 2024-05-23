PFL Cuts Gegard Mousasi from Roster after MMA Legend Sought Answers in Alarming Rant
Gegard Mousasi finally got a response from his fighting bosses or should we now say, former?
The two-time Bellator Middleweight Champion has expressed his grievances with the PFL following their purchase of the Bellator MMA promotion last November, noting he's heard nothing but radio silence from the PFL in regards to a fight.
Gegard Mousasi Dubs PFL ‘Worst’ MMA Promotion, Reveals Fighter Pay Issues & More
Mousasi went all in on the MMA's "co-leader" on Wednesday during "The MMA Hour", citing the PFL probably lacks the funds to keep him or other Bellator fighters busy as they navigate the next steps of this PFL-Bellator merger. The MMA veteran has fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, Dream, Deep and Pride but Mousasi says the PFL is the "worst" promotion of them all.
A day after threatening legal action towards the company and more, the PFL announced on Thursday that they'd be releasing Mousasi from his promotional contract: "We wish him all the best in his next fighting chapter," Head of Bellator fighter operations Mike Kogan wrote on 'X'.
Through PFL's buy-out of Bellator MMA, the promotion would acquire all of Bellator's active fighter contracts including Mousasi's, one of which they have decided not to honor. Mousasi has not fought under the PFL banner with his latest appearance coming at Bellator 296 against Fabian Edwards.
At 38 years old, there aren't many high-paying options for Gegard Mousasi in MMA with the PFL and Bellator now out of play, unless a UFC return is feasible. There's always money to be made in other combat sports such as boxing or even bare-knuckle boxing so we'll see what awaits Mousasi in free agency.
Mousasi has over 60 MMA fights as a pro with wins over Mark Hunt, Dan Henderson and Chris Weidman. Following his stint in the UFC, "The Dreamcatcher" went on to have two title reigns in Bellator with names like Rory Macdonald and Douglas Lima on his resume.
PFL Founder Donn Davis has yet to comment on Mousasi's official release from the promotion but maintains the promotion is ethical in how they run their business and how they are treating their fighters.
"I would say two things. One, what I'm super proud of is the market and anyone you talk to, fighters, business partners, media managers, we're direct, fair, and reasonable, a hundred percent. That's my 35 years in business. That's the culture that we've built here. I will say without commenting out of respect on individual negotiations or specific situations, we're direct, fair, and reasonable with everybody that we deal with," Davis said on Weighing In, when asked about Mousasi's situation.
Davis also claimed that all fighter contracts would be honored. With that said, the PFL boss also made it clear that not every fighter on the PFL and Bellator rosters will get everything they want.
Will there be more Bellator fighters to follow suit with Gegard Mousasi?
