UFC Abu Dhabi LIVE: results & live stream updates for Whittaker vs. de Ridder
The next UFC middleweight title contender could be decided today, when former champion Robert Whittaker welcomes Reinier de Ridder to the top ranks in Abu Dhabi.
'RDR' has been on a warpath since joining the promotion in November 2024, notching three finish victories, most recently crushing then-undefeated Bo Nickal with a knee at UFC Des Moines. Whittaker looks to maintain his top spot in the division and hopefully secure a rematch with one of the fighters from the UFC 319 main event later this month.
There, champion Dricus du Plessis makes a third title defense against unstoppable force Khamzat Chimaev, who flattened Whittaker's teeth in their fight at UFC 308.
UFC Abu Dhabi full card
Set to begin at 12 PM ET, on Saturday, July 26.
- Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder; 185
- Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee; 135
- Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault; 185
- Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa; 125
- Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov; 205
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov; 135
- Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal; 170
- Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Davey Grant; 135
- Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci; 115
- Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekena; 205
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen; 145
- Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha; 265
UFC Abu Dhabi live results & highlights
Results & highlights will start streaming at 12 PM ET
Martin Buday defeats Marcus Buchecha by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Steven Nguyen defeats Muhammad Yahya via TKO (R2, Stoppage)
Nguyen sets knockdown record with six knockdowns in a fight. Fight stopped due to Yahya's eye being swollen shut.
Billy Elekana defeats Ibo Aslan by unanimous decision
