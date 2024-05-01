Ex-UFC Commentator Slams Ronda Rousey for Fight Excuses: 'Don't Give Me This Victim S***'
Ex-UFC commentator Jimmy Smith had some choice words for former UFC champion Ronda Rousey after 'Rowdy' made headlines the other week.
Rousey, who ended her UFC career with back-to-back knockout losses, appeared on The Chris Cuomo Project, where she spoke about her experience with the MMA media following her downfall:
"It was really disappointing to see how happily everybody turned on me and how people like Joe Rogan, who were crying in the ring about the honor of being able to call my fights, people I considered friends in the media so quickly turned on me," Rousey said. ".... The MMA media hates me. Not a single person has called me or anything like that. They've all just doubled down and said that I'm making excuses or lying or blowing things out of proportion, or not giving credit where it's due. ... I'm not waiting for it [the call] and I get that they're a bunch of a**holes."
This, paired with Rousey's excuses for her loss against Holly Holm, spurred Smith to rant about his experience with the Californian fighter-turned-wrestler.
"She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her," Smith exclaimed on Unlocking The Cage. "The idea that ‘I left MMA and went to the WWE cause I had concussion problems’ makes no sense! ... Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn’t stand her. I said why? They said ‘She was a b**** to us from the moment she sat down, to the moment she got up.’
"Like it’s our fault that she has to do this interview to hype her next fight and she’s just miserable, and she’s mean to us, and we can’t stand her. They were cheering when she got knocked out ... Those are the people you can be mean to and rude to, and they can’t fight back. Those people couldn’t stand Ronda Rousey, so don’t sit here and tell me that you’re the victim. When the poor guy sitting behind the camera is doing his job, gets s*** on by you or you’re mean to the person asking you questions when we’re hyping your fight, don’t give me this victim s***.”
It's worth mentioning that Smith wasn't commentating during Rousey's title reign, but he was active in the media nonetheless.
