UFC Star Ronda Rousey Slams Joe Rogan & MMA Media: 'I Do Not Enjoy Being Paparazzi Famous'
Former UFC star Ronda Rousey recently spoke out about her perception of the MMA media following the back-to-back losses that ended her fighting career.
During her historic run, Rousey was a household name akin to Conor McGregor before Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes finished her in the latter stage of her UFC career. Recently appearing on The Chris Cuomo Project to promote her new book 'Our Fight', Rousey opened up on her experience with the MMA media following her downfall:
"It was really disappointing to see how happily everybody turned on me and how people like Joe Rogan, who were crying in the ring about the honor of being able to call my fights, people I considered friends in the media so quickly turned on me," Rousey said of the media's reception to her UFC losses. "I also am kind of grateful for it in a way because it forced me to separate other people’s perception of me from my own perception of myself. ... I do not enjoy being paparazzi famous. I hate it."
Rousey recently made headlines for the excuses she made retrospectively about her fight with Holly Holm. During an interview with Valeria Lipovetsky on April 2, 'Rowdy' explained the external factors that caused her loss vs. Holm:
"My mouth guard was bad,” Rousey admitted. “I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. Then I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it.”
The former UFC bantamweight champ caught some slack from the MMA Media for those remarks, to which she called them "a**holes" in her interview with Chris Cuomo:
"The MMA media hates me. Not a single person has called me or anything like that. They've all just doubled down and said that I'm making excuses or lying or blowing things out of proportion, or not giving credit where it's due. ... I'm not waiting for it [the call] and I get that they're a bunch of a**holes."
