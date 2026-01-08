MMA fans up in arms after UFC reveals lackluster co-main event for UFC Mexico

MMA fans don’t seem to be especially thrilled by the co-main event reveal for the UFC’s return to Mexico on February 28.

Set to go down at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, this year’s edition of UFC Mexico will see two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno try to get back into the win column when he takes on Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev in the card’s headlining attraction.

The event has been steadily adding bouts over the last month or so, and this week the UFC officially confirmed the matchups for what is currently a nine-fight UFC Fight Night offering.

Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez Gets Co-Main Event Slot At UFC Mexico

It was no surprise to see Moreno vs. Almabayev confirmed as the UFC Mexico headliner given Moreno’s immense popularity in his home country and the significance of that fight, but it was a bit of surprise to see a previously-announced women’s bantamweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Ailin Perez revealed as the card’s co-main event.

Macy Chiasson (red gloves) fights Yana Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28, Chiasson currently occupies the #7 spot in the official UFC women’s bantamweight rankings.

The 34-year-old earned post-fight bonuses for her back-to-back stoppage-wins over Pannie Kianzad and Mayra Bueno Silva in 2024, but Chiasson now finds herself on a two-fight skid after dropping decisions to Ketlen Vieira and Yana Santos last year.

Karol Rosa (red gloves) fights Ailin Perez (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Argentina’s Perez was submitted in her UFC debut in 2022, but since then “Fiona” has rattled off five-straight victories and now sits one spot behind Chiasson in the women’s bantamweight rankings.

MMA Fans React To UFC Mexico Co-Main Event Reveal

The UFC will presumably fill out the rest of UFC Mexico with at least a few more fights, but fans were largely underwhelmed to learn that Chiasson vs. Perez will serve as the night’s co-main event (h/t @WestTillDeath)

Co main for the prelims? — Honestly (@Arrow1179) January 8, 2026

“Co main for the prelims?”

For the…. co-main event? Yikes. — Eduardo Trallallero (@ETrallallero) January 8, 2026

“For the…. Co-main event? Yikes.”

Co main event is actually putrid! — Ryan Hall (@RyanHallBallin) January 8, 2026

“Co main event is actually putrid”

New words will need to be created to laugh at this nonsense — Dylan (@Upjenkins1) January 8, 2026

“New words will need to be created to laugh at this nonsense”

Co main? Years already cooked then lmao GG — DallasSportsGuy (@DallasSportsGui) January 8, 2026

“Co main? Years already cooked then lmao GG”

UFC Mexico will serve as the final offering of three-straight UFC Fight Night events in February after the promotion kicks off 2026 and its new deal with Paramount with back-to-back numbered events at the end of this month with UFCs 324 and 325.

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Amir Albazi (not pictured) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The promotion will also return to Houston, TX the week prior to UFC Mexico before heading back home to Las Vegas the following Saturday for UFC 326, which is headlined by a rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira for Holloway’s “BMF” championship.

