UFC Fight Night Preview: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
Following trips to Rio De Janeiro and St. Louis, the UFC returns home to the Apex facility in Las Vegas this weekend for another Fight Night card featuring an exciting featherweight main event.
The Main Event
The headlining bout for this Saturday’s card is an important featherweight clash between longtime UFC veteran Edson Barboza and unbeaten contender Lerone Murphy.
Barboza is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins and pulled off a stunning comeback in his main event bout against Sodiq Yusuff in October, while Murphy enters the biggest matchup of his career after picking up decision wins over Josh Culibao and Gabriel Santos last year after he was sidelined for all of 2022.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is a welterweight contest featuring Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris, who earned a pair of wins last year after Shavkat Rakhmonov handed him his first UFC loss in 2022.
Williams had a two-fight win streak snapped by Randy Brown before he rebounded with a split decision against Rolando Bedoya in his last outing, and “The Oxfighter” also boasts three knockout wins in his seven UFC appearances.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Alatengheili vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Rodrigues could well be fighting for his UFC future in Las Vegas, while Alatengheili is looking to rebound from a loss to Chris Gutierrez in his only fight last year. “KR” was finally forced up to bantamweight for his last bout after his struggles making the flyweight limit, and it will be interesting to see what kind of approach the all-action Brazilian takes against a more experienced opponent in Alatengheili.
Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro
Now 39 years old, Hill may well be closing in on the end of her fighting career but remains one of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster. Fans can count on her to throw down anytime she steps into the Octagon, and on Saturday night Pinheiro will be eager to challenge "Overkill" after suffering her first UFC loss against Amanda Ribas last year.
Fighters To Watch
Adrian Yanez
Yanez’s five-fight run of victories to start his UFC tenure earned him a spot on the main card of UFC 287, but unfortunately the 30-year-old is now on the first two-fight skid of his career after he was stopped by Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez. His opponent Vinicius Salvador is still on the hunt for his first UFC victory, and this matchup presents a huge chance for Yanez to get back on track.
Oumar Sy
Sy had two previously-scheduled opponents withdraw from this event, and he’ll now meet fellow promotional debutant and Road to UFC veteran Tuco Tokkos. The 28-year-old finished six of his nine wins in the first round while competing in Europe, and if he gets past Tokkos it will be interesting to see how high the Frenchman can climb in the UFC.
Themba Gorimbo
Gorimbo may be best known for his association with 'The Rock', but after being submitted in his UFC debut he’s collected two victories and viciously stopped Pete Rodriguez earlier this year. “The Answer” will welcome Ramiz Brahimaj back to the Octagon for the first time in more than two years on Saturday, and Gorimbo could potentially leave Las Vegas on a three-fight win streak.
