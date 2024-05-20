UFC News: Champion Dricus Du Plessis Questions Delay on Next Title Fight
Dricus Du Plessis appears to be growing frustrated by the fact that his next UFC title fight still hasn't been announced.
“Stillknocks” claimed the UFC middleweight belt earlier this year when he earned a split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, and that victory also extended the South African’s unbeaten record in the promotion to seven fights following his debut in 2020.
There still hasn’t been any formal announcement about who Du Plessis will defend his title against first, but the 30-year-old claims he’s already agreed to a date and opponent and is currently just waiting on the UFC to finalize everything.
Strickland initially campaigned for an immediate rematch with Du Plessis in the aftermath of their meeting at UFC 297, but the former champion is now set to take on #7-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302 on June 1.
Many fans are hopeful that Du Plessis’ next fight will be against two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, and “Stillknocks” was more than happy to engage with a fan that suggested Adesanya could reclaim his belt in that matchup.
“The Last Stylebender” famously squared off with Du Plessis at UFC 290 after the latter fighter stopped Robert Whittaker in the second round, but unfortunately plans for that grudge match were derailed when Adesanya suffered a stunning upset-loss to Strickland at UFC 293.
The announcement that the UFC will return to Perth, Australia for UFC 305 on August 17 sparked fan speculation that a title fight between Du Plessis and Adesanya could headline the event, but if that is the date and opponent the champion has agreed to it appears the bout is still far from a done deal.
