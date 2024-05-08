UFC Video: Sean O’Malley’s Coach Attempted Sabotage During UFC 292 Title Fight
Merab Dvalishvili has a bone to pick with not just Sean O'Malley, but also his coach Tim Welch.
The #1 bantamweight contender currently awaits his first UFC title opportunity against bantamweight champion O'Malley, rumored to happen later this year at UFC 306. If getting the gold wasn't enough, Dvalishvili has the added motivation to avenge his fallen teammate, former champ Aljamain Sterling, who "Suga" dethroned at UFC 292 last August.
In the second round of their high-stakes fight, O'Malley dropped Sterling with a punch as he was coming in and rained down punches for a TKO finish to end Sterling's title reign. Many have wondered what led the champ to make such a big mistake in closing the distance with the counter-striker, and now, it looks like we finally have some insight.
On Wednesday, the UFC released muted footage of Sterling vs. O'Malley which saw O'Malley's longtime coach Tim Welch shout directions at the opposing Sterling to throw him off his game.
"Aljo, you gotta go!" Welch said right before Sterling ran into a punch from O'Malley, marking the beginning of the end for the champion.
Aljamain Sterling Denies Tim Welch's Influence During UFC 292 Title Fight
Sterling denied that Welch had any influence in a Tweet on May 8:
Dvalishvili Sends Stern Warning to Team O'Malley
Footage of Welch's fake corner advice made the rounds on social media, and it didn't take long for Sterling's close teammate and friend, Dvalishvili, to take notice. "The Machine" sent a stern warning to team O'Malley.
"I will smash O’Malley inside the cage and then smash his coach outside of the cage," Dvalishvili wrote on 'X'.
With his last three wins coming over former champions, Merab Dvalishvili believes he has done more than enough to fight Sean O'Malley in his next time out. "Suga" tends to agree, though he says an official date has yet to be brought to him for the UFC title defense.
As for Aljamain Sterling, O'Malley's old foe has found success up a weight class at 145lbs, where he dominated Calvin Kattar at UFC 300. "Funkmaster" has not blamed the title loss on Welch's words but on a quick turnaround and an "off-night" instead.
