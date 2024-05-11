UFC News: St. Louis Prelim Fighter Scores Sickening Head Kick KO
Esteban Ribovics made his UFC debut with flying colors at UFC St. Louis on May 11. The Argentinian fighter faced a stiff test in Terrance McKinney but managed to knock the American out cold with a head kick in the opening frame.
It was shades of Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie as Ribovics pumped out a right hand followed by a head kick. McKinney wasn't prepared for the strike and folded against the octagon side. It marks the first finish of the night after a streak of four decisions, so it bodes well that Ribovics could have the finish of the night bonus.
Unfortunately for McKinney the defeat marks another devastating setback. 'T-Wrecks' stunned in his UFC debut where he knocked out Matt Frevola in seven seconds, but hasn't found his footing since. 'Kill or be killed' couldn't be more accurate for the Chicago-born fighter, who still hasn't seen a third round in his 22 fight career.
Ribovics is one to watch as the UFC continues its momentum in 2024.
