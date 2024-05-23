UFC Releases Anti-Doping Statement After Cancelled UFC 303 Fight
Fans of violence were sorely disappointed by Khalil Rountree's withdrawal from UFC 303 on June 30.
'The Warhorse' was set to take on former light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill in the night's co-main event beneath Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler - a massive opportunity for any fighter. However, on May 19, Rountree made the unfortunate announcement that he'd consumed a banned substance and wouldn't be appearing at the event,
"I'm gutted to deliver this news to you all, but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance," Rountree wrote. "I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can to get this situation taken care of."
UFC's Statement on Khalil Rountree
On May 22, the UFC released a statement on their website concerning Rountree's violation. In short, Rountree will be receiving a reduced two-month suspension.
"Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Khalil Rountree of Las Vegas, NV, has accepted a 2-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy."
In the statement, the UFC mentions that Rountree self-reported his violation, that his test sample was consistent with steroid metabolites, and that the doses present in the supplement he took did "not provide any performance benefits."
"CSAD has determined that Rountree’s actions after he determined the error, and the evidence of this case, fit these criteria, and thus CSAD is reducing the sanction against Rountree to 2-months."
Rountree's suspension began on May 4, which means his earliest return date is July 4. Regarding his fight at UFC 303, which was announced before the violation, the Nevada Athletic Commission will separately determine any sanctions against Rountree at an upcoming meeting.
