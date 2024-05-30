UFC Star Sean Strickland Torches 'Woman' Tom Brady for Netflix Roast Guilt
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken umbrage with Tom Brady's handling of the aftermath of his Netflix special roast.
'The Roast of Tom Brady' was a viral Netflix event that saw the former New England Patriots QB take center stage while a roster of comedians took shots at him. No topic was off limits as comedians like Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, and Will Ferrell attacked Brady for his 2024 divorce, cheating scandals, and much more.
Besides warning Ross, "Don't say that s*** again," during a joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's 2019 scandal, Brady took most of the abuse on the chin. However, he later revealed he didn't like how the show "affected" his kids during a May 14 interview with The Pivot.
When prompted about Brady's roast and whether the UFC should consider a roast panel during UFC 302's media day, Strickland went all in on the retired NFL star:
"Oh man, Tom Brady was a c***, bro," Strickland ranted. "He got mad like, 'Don't talk about my wife---.' Listen you f****** p****, you signed up to be made fun of and you can't handle it? Don't f****** do it. .... He handled that like a f****** woman, dude, you act like a f****** girl and you pet f****** goats and you post gay f****** photos, you're like --- man the f*** up no one thinks you're tough, Tom Brady, you're making fun of a f****** comedian, you f****** p****."
No stranger to controversy, Strickland's unfiltered opinions have led him to rant about women's rights and various contemporary political issues. 'Tarzan' fights at UFC 302 on June 1, against Brazilian powerhouse Paulo Costa in the night's co-main event.
