MMA Knockout

WWE Raw Preview: Aftermath of Uncle Howdy Group, Road to Money in the Bank 2024

A preview of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw amid the vicious arrival of the Uncle Howdy group.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Fans watch the excitement of WWE Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Fans watch the excitement of WWE Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA

The June 24th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight, and there is a lot to unpack in our preview.

Last week's episode of the red brand had a vicious conclusion. The long talked about Uncle Howdy group finally showed up, laying waste to numerous people in Gorilla Position, including a bloodied Chad Gable.

It was initially announced that Ilja Dragunov would replace Gable in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier, but Raw GM Adam Pearce has reversed course and revealed Chad will indeed compete tonight.

WWE & INDIANA SPORTS CORP BRINGING WRESTLEMANIA & OTHER MASSIVE SHOWS TO INDIANAPOLIS

WWE Raw Preview: More Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifiers

In addition to the qualifier between Gable, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed, there will also be a women's MITB qualifying match. It'll be Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyria.

Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed will collide in a triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier on WWE Raw.
Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed will collide in a triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier on WWE Raw. / (via WWE)
Kairi Sane vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler in an MITB qualifier on WWE Monday Night Raw.
Kairi Sane vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler in an MITB qualifier on WWE Monday Night Raw. / (via WWE)

Last week, Bron Breakker speared Ludwig Kaiser so hard his watch fell off. Kaiser was attempting to injure Sheamus, but Breakker was only interested in taking out just about anyone he saw. Tonight, it'll be Breakker vs. Kaiser one-on-one.

For weeks, Karrion Kross has been trying to get Xavier Woods to ditch Kofi Kingston and The New Day. Kross will take on Kofi in singles action this evening.

Plus, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be in non-title action. They'll take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Check back on our homepage later tonight for WWE Monday Night Raw live results beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

GRIM INJURY UPDATE ON WWE NXT STAR SURFACES AHEAD OF FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Fernando Quiles Jr.

FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.