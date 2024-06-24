WWE Raw Preview: Aftermath of Uncle Howdy Group, Road to Money in the Bank 2024
The June 24th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight, and there is a lot to unpack in our preview.
Last week's episode of the red brand had a vicious conclusion. The long talked about Uncle Howdy group finally showed up, laying waste to numerous people in Gorilla Position, including a bloodied Chad Gable.
It was initially announced that Ilja Dragunov would replace Gable in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier, but Raw GM Adam Pearce has reversed course and revealed Chad will indeed compete tonight.
WWE Raw Preview: More Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifiers
In addition to the qualifier between Gable, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed, there will also be a women's MITB qualifying match. It'll be Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyria.
Last week, Bron Breakker speared Ludwig Kaiser so hard his watch fell off. Kaiser was attempting to injure Sheamus, but Breakker was only interested in taking out just about anyone he saw. Tonight, it'll be Breakker vs. Kaiser one-on-one.
For weeks, Karrion Kross has been trying to get Xavier Woods to ditch Kofi Kingston and The New Day. Kross will take on Kofi in singles action this evening.
Plus, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be in non-title action. They'll take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
