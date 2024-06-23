Florida High School Athletic Association Warns That NIL Is Not Yet Allowed
A few weeks after voting to allow NIL in high school athletics, the Florida High School Athletic Association issued a warning that deals are not yet to be done as it has not yet been finalized by the State Board of Education.
In a post on their website, they addressed the new 'NIL Club' that has already become a hub for players to receive deals and schools to receive donations.
"Note that FHSAA Bylaw 9.9 Amateurism and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) is NOT to be implemented, until it is ratified by the State Board of Education. Specific directions for its implementation will be provided to member schools by the FHSAA upon ratification. Until then, FHSAA Bylaw 9.9 Amateurism, remains in effect," said the association.
Florida's high school athletics scene has produced many top athletes over the years and will be a hotbed for NIL when it is officially allowed. The state is home to IMG Academy, in which athletes from all over the country come to compete at the highest level allowed.
Top 2025 prospects Jaime Ffrench Jr. and Vernell Brown have each already announced deal with American Eagle. It's unclear how this will be impacted by the latest decree of the board.
"Please meet with your principal, coaches, parents, student-athletes and any other representatives of the school’s athletic interest and clearly emphasize that FHSAA Bylaw 9.9 Amateurism and Name, Image, and Likeness has not been ratified by the State Board of Education, and as such, FHSAA Bylaw 9.9 Amateurism, remains in effect, and that no NIL activities are to be conducted," said FHSAA.
Given that these deals were made before the clarification made, French and Brown may not be punished.
Florida should act fast to educate all parties involved to avoid any unnecessary punishments for something that is soon to be allowed.
The world of NIL is constantly evolving and this seems to be the next step in the complicated process of allowing high schoolers to take advantage of the large influx of cash.
"I just spent the last year visiting 18 colleges around the nation," said the father of Noah Grubbs, a top QB recruit from Florida . "It would be great if he was able to contribute to that and pay his own leg, so to speak. It would be a great thing for us as a family."
The impact made on families is the largest benefit of allowing high school NIL deals.