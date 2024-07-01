Ole Miss Star QB Jaxson Dart Responds to Disrespect From Oklahoma DB
With a couple of electric seasons of football under his belt, Ole Miss Rebels starting quarterback Jaxson Dart has become one of the sports biggest stars.
Dart currently ranks as one of the top NIL earners, falling at the No. 8 spot in the On3 Top 100 with a $1.3 million valuation.
Along with the growth of his popularity, it seems that the target on his back has also gotten much larger.
The Utah native has recently spent some time at the yearly Manning Passing Academy, which allows the top college quarterbacks from around the country to work with high school players.
A clip of him throwing a pass while on the run and failing to hit a target was shared around social media platform X. That prompted Oklahoma Sooners safety Billy Bowman to comment "pick six" with a laughing emoji.
While it may seem odd to see an Oklahoma player commenting on an Ole Miss quarterback, it's important to remember that the Sooners are now in the SEC which will lead to the two crossing paths.
Dart was quick to remind the safety, as he responded with a post that said "Yeah okay buddy, we gon see" with a laughing emoji of his own.
The Sooners will travel to Oxford, MS for their first SEC matchup on October 26. The two will be able to settle the newly born rivalry on the field in just a few short months.
Bowman has shown a great ability to force interceptions, coming away with nine in the past two seasons. An absurd three of those were taken back for touchdowns last season, so he is a guy that at least knows a little bit of what he's talking about.
Starting for a majority of three seasons at a school like Oklahoma is no small task, but neither is taking a quaterback with the skills of Dart to the house.
The Rebels star has 7,691 career passing yards with a 52-to-21 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He cut down on his turnovers by a large margin this past season, throwing only five in 2023.
Though he hasn't racked up many accolades during his college career thus far, he will be expected to be a top player in the country for what is likely his last college season.
Both players are extremely talented, but only one will walk away with bragging rights when the two teams take the field this season.